Did you follow the border crisis in Belarus?
If you did, I’ll bet you are one of the few. In fact, I’ll bet most people in El Paso couldn’t find Belarus on a map. (Hint: From Paris go 1,138 miles northeast and that will put you in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.)
I read everything I could on this for two reasons:
I was looking to see if the border migrant crisis there held any lessons for the United States
I have more than a passing interest, having been there and worked there.
Okay, that’s a stretch. I ran a couple of programs there, hosted a couple of dinners and lectured on the value of a free press – not that it did any good.
Here is what’s happened lately: Several thousand freezing migrants were camped in Belarus desperate to get past the border fence into Poland. Once in, and because Poland is in the EU, they would have easy access to the other 27 countries in the union.
They could apply for asylum, receive government aid, travel to any EU country without inspection and likely find employment.
Most were from the Middle East and North Africa, claiming poverty and lack of opportunity.
What is very different about this border situation and ours is the cause. The long-time dictator of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, actively recruited these migrants, granting visas and providing transportation, offering his country as a transit point into the EU. His security forces equipped some with wire cutters and smoke bombs to help get across Poland’s border barriers.
Lukashenko invited and encouraged these migrants in retaliation to EU sanctions for how he is treating his own people – namely disappearing, torturing and jailing political opponents, shutting independent media and rigging elections.
Too, the EU was outraged for what Lukashenko did in May when he grabbed a prominent dissident by having a MIG-29 force down a commercial airliner crossing over Belarus.
Poland has responded to this manufactured crisis by tightening border security. Last week, police used tear gas and water cannon to repel rock-throwing migrants. Eight officers were injured.
A little history: Lukashenko came to power after the Soviet Union fell and Belarus and other former East bloc countries were left to find their own way, free of Russian domination.
Most turned to the West. They joined the EU if they could. Some, like Poland, to further safeguard against future Russian domination, also became members of NATO – which guarantees an attack on one is considered an attack on all.
Lukashenko was, and is, an outlier. He remains firmly tied to Russia and is chummy with that country’s autocratic ruler, Vladimir Putin.
In response to the threat of even more EU sanctions as a result of the migrant crisis, Lukashenko threatened to cut off the flow of Russian natural gas through Belarus to Western Europe.
This past week, in the face of even more international sanctions, it looked like Lukashenko was caving to the pressure. Many countries had canceled flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Minsk. And Putin removed any leverage Lukashenko thought he had with Russian gas, saying the pipeline flow was not going to be interrupted.
Countries including Syria began sending planes to Belarus to repatriate their would-be migrants. Then last weekend Lukashenko cleared the border, moving several thousand migrants to a warehouse. What will happen to them is not clear.
Some of the migrants told The New York Times they were thinking of staying in Belarus if they could, maybe getting another shot at entering the EU when things calmed down.
We’ll have to wait and see how that works out. Are there lessons here for the United States? Perhaps, but in a time of the year when we pause to appreciate what we have, it is heartbreaking to see human beings used as political pawns when so many have so little and struggle to survive.
I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving.
ln the 1990s, Tom Fenton was the Zurich-based European representative for the Freedom Forum Media Studies Center at Columbia University.
