There is unfinished business in connection with the Aug. 3 shooting. First, of course, is dealing with the shooter. (See David Crowder’s story on the front page on why El Paso and not the Feds will try the shooter first at a cost estimated into the millions) The other piece of unfinished business is a little brighter – to formally acknowledge and honor those who helped us during and after the crisis.
To that end on Wednesday we are recognizing the people and organizations that helped El Paso get through the tragedy.
For going on 25 years now it has been the tradition at El Paso Inc. to look back at the previous year with an eye toward honoring the individual – or group – that has contributed the most to improving life in our city.
We consult our previous honorees to determine who should be recognized and we follow their consensus. But the events of Aug. 3 threw us for a loop.
Many of our previous honorees said the choice was clear. While they came at it from different directions, it all boiled down to the fact that those who helped us through the crisis and the aftermath had to be recognized.
Some put the first responders at the top of their list. Others couldn’t say enough about the heroic efforts of our medical community, especially the two hospitals that cared for most of the wounded.
One issue that resonated was how El Paso came together in the aftermath, becoming EL PASO STRONG, and focusing world attention on the goodwill, kindness and generosity of the people of the border.
As one visitor, a judge from Georgetown, told El Paso first lady Adair Margo: “I’ve watched these tragedies unfold across the nation, and I’ve never seen one handled better than in El Paso.”
So with most of our previous honorees insisting the focus should be on the events of Aug. 3, it presented a huge challenge: How could we possibly recognize everyone that deserved to be honored, let alone the El Paso community as a whole?
So after much consideration we have settled on a plan that I think is going to work, and I hope you’re coming to be a part of it. If you didn’t already buy tickets, we may still have a few available. I caution that when you hear from people and organizations involved, you will find it emotional.
If you can join us, please call 915-534-4422 for details.