A friend forwarded me some statistics that he took from a network news program that were quite surprising – to me anyway. So much so, in fact, I wondered if they were true. So I checked official and other sources and found what may surprise you as much as it did me.
Let’s start with income: Most people believe there are lots of people making lots of money in this country. So, what percentage of the population makes over $500,000 a year? I probably would have said maybe 20%. The actual number is around 1%, according to Bloomberg, USA Today, CBS and CNBC. This makes the assertion that the wealthy can pay for everything a lot less believable. When people know the facts, politicians have a lot less room to spin the narrative.
The numbers also reveal that some minorities have received so much attention, and their movements have gained so much traction, that the impression is they represent a much larger slice of the population. As a result of the publicity and momentum generated, most Americans would estimate their numbers to be much higher than they are.
Publicizing these numbers here is not meant to be a knock on minorities. Rather, we could well celebrate the success minorities have gained in calling attention to wrongs and injustices. As a result, they have put issues such as inequality and racism front and center for society to address. That’s a good thing.
But when people don’t have an understanding of the actual numbers, it is easy for them to be misled by opinion leaders on the extremes of the left and right. So here’s the point of this story: If Americans had a better understanding of reality, they would be a lot less gullible to the excesses of extremes.
Let’s consider Blacks/African Americans. According to the U.S. Census, as of last year that group makes up 13.4% of the population. I would have expected that number to be much higher.
Hispanics or Latinos make up 18.5% of the population. However, this stat as shown on the U.S. Census chart carries a warning that different testing and projection methods yield slightly different results for Hispanics. And if the recent KVIA news report was correct, that number probably is changing daily. I would have guessed that Blacks outnumber Hispanics by a large margin. Not in El Paso, of course, where Hispanics make up somewhere around 80% of the people.
Asians have been in the news lately with some innocent people becoming victims of violence – perhaps nasty fallout from COVID, which was first detected in China. According to the U.S. Census, Asians accounted for 5.6% of the U.S. population in 2020.
How about transgender people? Folks who identify as trans and their supporters probably would be surprised to learn that the official figure is just 1%, while some surveys put the figure even less. UCLA’s Williams Institute at the law school puts the figure at 0.8%. While the National Institutes of Health broke it down even further several years ago, reporting that trans people accounted for as little as 0.3% of the population.
What about gay people? I had trouble getting good data because gay people tend to be statistically lumped in with the LGBTQ population. I found several surveys reporting that the LGBTQ population as a whole represents somewhere around 5%.
To quote one, Lifeway Research, 5% of Americans identify as gay, lesbian, homosexual or bisexual. However, a Gallup survey revealed that most Americans believe 23% of the population would identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, a dramatic example of perception versus fact.
And, from left field, so to speak: What percentage of the population is left handed? Numerous sources put the figure at between 10% and 12%. I must say that if that is the case, there are a disproportionate number of left-handed relief pitchers out there.
How about vegans? A Gallup poll in 2018 estimated that 5% of U.S. adults consider themselves to be vegetarians. With the increased availability of plant-based meat substitutes, it seems likely that number will continue to grow, especially among the younger generations of Americans. Based on my extended family, I would have thought that figure much higher.
So maybe you knew this stuff? I sure didn’t. Hope you found it interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.