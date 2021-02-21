Reading about the blackouts that left up to four million Texans without power for as long as four days left me wondering if El Paso could be in for the same. If you were here at the end of January of 2011, you know what I am writing about.
A hard freeze gripped the city for more than three days. It caught El Paso Electric by surprise, with generation units shuttered for maintenance and others unable to fire up because of frozen controls and waterlines.
I recall it well because during the freeze I took five staff members to Carlsbad to attend services for our young graphic artist, Joe Jacobo, who died of complications from diabetes a few days before. It was a grueling four-wheel drive trip on snow packed roads in single digit temperatures.
How cold was it?
Here’s what El Paso Electric filed in response to a demand from the state Public Utility Commission to explain the blackouts:
“During the afternoon and evening of February 1st (2011), the weather deteriorated significantly with temperatures dropping from 31 degrees at 4 p.m. to 18 degrees at 10 p.m. Temperatures remained below 18 degrees for the next 60 hours with a low temperature of 1 degree.
“Not only did the temperature drop to record levels and much lower than forecasted on January 31, but the wind was blowing at average speeds of 10 to 20 mph creating very low wind chills…. Not only did critical water lines freeze but instrumentation which controls the generation froze as well,” the company reported.
In visiting later with former company CEO Mary Kipp, I learned that while the new gas powered turbine generators can spool up to produce power in a matter of minutes, it can take a couple of days to bring the old steam generators like the one near Sunland Park up to generating temperatures. If the old units are heated too quickly, the massive steel structures and boilers can crack.
Could El Paso survive a similar cold snap now?
Former CEO Tom Shockley said, “I think so. As a consequence of that (2011) event we did some retrofitting and insulating to make all of the units more resistant to cold weather. I don’t recall the exact figure but I think we figured we could survive down to 10 degrees or so.”
Eddie Gutierrez, the company spokesman, said the company is now prepared for minus 10 degrees.
So how did El Paso escape the latest crisis?
There are several reasons. For one thing, El Paso is connected to the western energy grid, which includes most states west of the Rockies. Points east of El Paso are on the Texas grid, which is limited in capacity and interconnectivity. Recommendations to harden generation protection following 2011 were not mandatory and were ignored by many companies on the Texas grid.
Why does the Texas grid have such limited connectivity?
Because Texas didn’t want the feds controlling our energy policies, which can happen when connections cross state lines and tie in to multistate systems.
Another issue is that in the name of competition, Texas separated energy producers and transmission providers from companies that sell retail electricity to homes and businesses. This has allowed producers to charge whatever they can get while retail electric companies have the right to pass their costs to consumers.
Former Mayor Larry Francis, saying “don’t hold me to these figures,” suggested that some people in east Texas could see an average monthly electric bill of $120 jump to $2,500 as a result of increased charges during the cold snap. Of course, if your power was out you weren’t using any energy.
The western grid, to which El Paso is connected, is not linked to the Texas grid. One reason the western grid may be more resilient is that it counts more sources of energy than the Texas grid – namely, hydro, nuclear, oil, gas, solar and wind.
Yet another reason El Paso was spared during the latest freeze is that since 2011 El Paso Electric has added new gas turbine generators, which can spin up in minutes. Four are located out on Montana Avenue and another is at the Newman plant on U.S. 54. These turbines also can be fired from fuel oil, which was crucial once natural gas supplies diminished.
Spokesman Gutierrez said the company switched the turbines to fuel oil for four days to reduce the demand on natural gas.
Since 2011 the company also has made a large investment in solar energy, not that it was helpful during cloudy days. Too the company is a long-time recipient of power from the nuclear generating facility in Arizona.
For the rest of Texas the freeze knocked out wind and solar production, and crippled natural gas providers.
This suggests that maintaining power supplies from multiple sources is critical. Environmentalists pushing for the elimination of fossil fuel generation would do well to keep this year’s crisis in mind as proposals come up for new generation capability.
There are other reasons besides staying warm that argue strongly in favor of reliable power – like attracting companies with well-paid workforces. And with car makers rushing to electric vehicles, even more generation capacity is going to be needed in the future.
I wonder if the cleaner air from electric and maybe hydrogen vehicles will offset the pollution from gas and oil fired generators, maybe making it easier to get political approval for new fossil fuel fired generators?
Probably not.
