When the parents of the 15-year-old Michigan kid that killed four classmates were charged with manslaughter, all I could think of was, “About time!”
Organizations that track school shootings report there have been 29 so far this year – not all with fatalities – and the great majority of them occurred after a child obtained a gun owned by parents or relatives.
In fact, Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit created in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting that left 28 people dead, reports that from 1970 until 2012 there were 1,316 school shootings and that “guns used in about 68% of those incidents were taken from their home, a friend or a relative.”
Yet it is exceedingly rare that parents, who should be responsible and liable for securing these weapons from children, are charged, even when their kids kill classmates.
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Michigan shooter, were jailed on manslaughter charges and each faced a $500,000 bond.
So why were they charged if it is so rare? Clearly it is because their actions were so egregious and irresponsible. They bought the kid the gun, ignored warning signs he was troubled, did not respond to entreaties from the school to take him home and get him counseling. When he was found shopping online for ammunition at school, the mom even texted, “LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”
If this sounds like I am about to plead for gun control, you would be reading me wrong. What I am advocating is tough laws and enforcement for parents that let kids get their guns. If parents kept their guns locked up, we could stop school shootings cold.
One thing I found curious is that Michigan has no law requiring the safe storage of firearms. You might be surprised to learn that Texas, which is known as a gun friendly state, isn’t so friendly if a child gains unauthorized access to a firearm.
Section 46.13 of the Texas Penal Code reads: A person commits an offense if a child gains access to a readily dischargeable firearm and the person with criminal negligence: (1) failed to secure the firearm; or (2) left the firearm in a place to which the person knew or should have known the child would gain access.
This means that in Texas, hiding a firearm won’t cut it. And if a kid gains access to a gun, the parents are facing a Class C misdemeanor – little more than a traffic ticket. But if a child gains access and shoots someone, it is a Class A misdemeanor.
Yet even though Texas has had this law on the books for the last 20 years, only 200 people have been arrested for violating the law and only 61 were convicted.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has proposed making it a felony for parents if a child injures someone with a firearm. He also has advocated raising the age to 18 for legal access to firearms. Texas is perhaps the only state where 17-year-olds are considered adults.
You may recall that in 2018, a 17-year-old high school student at Santa Fe High School near Houston got his dad’s guns and killed 10 people and wounded 10 others. His parents were not held accountable because the law considered the shooter an adult – meaning that in the eyes of the law, the parents were not liable.
Larry Dubin, a law professor at the University of Detroit-Mercy, told the Wall Street Journal, “This case is a significant warning not just in Michigan but throughout the country that prosecutors will be more vigilant in contemplating charges against parents that are negligent in the way in which they manage the security of guns.”
I will leave you with this sobering thought reported by Sandy Hook Promise: An estimated 4.6 million American children live in a home where at least one gun is kept loaded and unsecured.
Tom Fenton, the mostly retired El Paso Inc. president and advisor, is a Texas DPS certified License to Carry Instructor and NRA certified handgun instructor.
