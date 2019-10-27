Wife Ellie and I usually buy the cheapest gas we can find. Not that it makes a lot of difference with her little hybrid, but with a big SUV, paying attention to price can add up.
After all, it’s gas – just a commodity – and it’s all the same, right?
Maybe not.
Apparently there are a good many gas stations now offering what is known as Top Tier gasoline. This is gas that has been treated with detergent additives designed to reduce engine carbon buildup.
The EPA sets minimum standards and requires certain additives, but some retailers go even further with more additives to meet the Top Tier designation.
So is it marketing hype?
The American Automobile Association doesn’t think so. After the Top Tier designation was developed in 2004, AAA decided to see whether it actually worked.
To do that, AAA ran an engine continuously for 100 hours on six different fuels including three with the Top Tier designation, pulled it apart, and measured the carbon build up.
AAA claims that on average fuels without the Top Tier designation had 19 times the carbon buildup on injectors and intake valves when compared to the Top Tier gas.
The study also showed that when measured over 5,000 miles, Top Tier gasoline cut valve deposits by 45% to 72%. AAA attributed the variation in results to different additives used by different brands.
Just about all U.S. and Canadian carmakers now recommend Top Tier gasoline; so it appears there really is something to it.
So where can you get this stuff? Costco is a convenient fuel stop for us since we are often there on office supply runs. Besides it usually has the cheapest gas in town. So I was surprised to discover that all gasoline sold at Costco is Top Tier.
You can tell by the sticker on the pump.
For most retailers carrying the Top Tier brand, expect to pay about three cents a gallon more due to the cost of the additives.
Here is a partial list of additional Top Tier providers: 76, ARCO, BP, Chevron, CITGO, Conoco, Diamond Shamrock, Esso, Exxon, Marathon, Metro Petro, Mobil, Phillips 66, Shamrock, Shell, Sinclair, Sunoco, Texaco and Valero. Noticeably absent from this list are Sam’s Club and Walmart.
If you indulge in a new car every year or two, searching for a certain type of gasoline probably is a waste of time. But Ellie and I tend to keep our cars for a long time. Since we have unknowingly been using Top Tier gasoline via Costco, it may help explain why my 24-year-old Toyota with nearly 300,000 miles on it is still going strong. (The seats have rotted out and Ellie doesn’t like to ride in it, but I take some satisfaction in having the oldest car in our company parking lot.)
See you at the pump.