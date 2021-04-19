It seems like it has taken forever but El Paso Inc. is finally in the last throes of our move out of the Porfirio Diaz location – home for more than 20 years – into a remodeled portion of the PDX Printing warehouse at 209 Noble Street Downtown.
Much of the furniture and panels have arrived and are being assembled and the big sign over the door should go up in a couple of days. This project has dragged for almost two years – with the added complication of COVID-19 – but it has left me with a few tips for anyone thinking about moving a business.
Let’s start with mail. Despite duly notifying the Post Office and our customers, we still get mail, including checks, at our old location.
Then there is the phone system. This might be our single biggest headache and I can’t begin to count the hours wasted on chasing issues down with our internet and phone provider.
Part of our challenge was keeping in place the original phone system which had been a substantial investment at the time. We had been able to get it converted to run over data at Porfirio Diaz but transferring the system was not as easy. First we required high-speed internet, generally over fiber; so, it took several months just to get the cable to the building.
We found a few workarounds to limp along. For a while we were forwarding the main line to a free app on a cell phone and the onsite staff used it like a hot potato. Even today, most staff is using their cell phones. The system is mostly restored and we’re beginning to get individual extensions up and running, but we still have a few lines lost in the transfer and the vendor seems unable – or unwilling – to figure the dilemma out.
Then there were the contractors to wire the remodeled space for telephone and data drops and other contractors to program the phone and voicemail system.
When we realized the project was going to drag we dropped a mobile construction office type unit in the parking lot and asked everyone but the graphic artists to work from home. We owe a lot to our employees, who never complained about working around all of our building issues.
Then there was the construction (or destruction) of the space itself. On paper it looked straightforward. Just knock out some holes in the cinder block wall on the east side of the warehouse, install picture windows, steps and a nice big glass door and you have an open space room.
And, of course, that proposal triggered the need for architect and engineering studies then permitting on everything from the new HVAC system on the roof to electrical, plumbing, fire and … handicapped! Since the new building is dock high, we were required to construct a 40-foot concrete ramp to the proposed front door.
Parking too was another unpleasant surprise. Since we owned a dirt lot adjacent to the remodeled section of the building, we thought, “No problem, we’ll just roll some asphalt out on the dirt and call it good.” Ha!
That triggered another round of studies, drawings and permitting that ranged from engineering for runoff, landscaping and irrigation to handicap signage etc. etc.
We were tempted to have employees just park on the dirt after some of the early estimates had the parking costing more than the rest of the project combined. In the end our contractor, Hector Loya of Armor Construction, figured out a solution to help keep that part of the budget to something reasonable.
Then there was the landscaping … and permitting for the sprinkler plumbing. Our minimal landscape plan according to code called for two trees (one of which died shortly after it was stuck in the ground). For a while it looked like we were going to have to run a water line on a separate meter 140 feet just to accommodate the one not dead tree. Fortunately a kindly El Paso Water employee signed off on allowing us to connect with the water lines already serving the rest of the building.
Oh, and did I mention the three large 460-volt HVAC units that were installed on the roof? Turns out we don’t have 460 volts in the building; so, we had to make it. I shopped out a transformer the size of a small freezer, which turned out a lot cheaper than redoing the air conditioners. Somehow the error was corrected on later electrical plans but they never got through to the HVAC people.
When we finally got a certificate of occupancy and the phones were mostly up and running, employees began gradually returning to the office as their work stations were assembled and we could follow COVID safety guidelines.
So, was it worth it? Consolidating into one building will eventually represent cost savings for El Paso Inc. and being close to the PDX presses has been helpful. In truth, the remodeled warehouse space has been done quite well and I know at least some employees are proud of it.
The interior design and furnishings were left entirely to daughter and publisher Secret Wherrett, who seems to prefer an industrial, mid-century furniture look. Mostly I like what she has done but I am having trouble getting used to the plastic, pink conference room chairs (hard on bony butts). She says it’s eco-friendly polypropylene. Whatever.
When we undertook this construction project I was thinking how hard could it be? I was on point for the El Paso Times office building that became city hall; so I figured a little project like this – no big deal. Of course the Times project had a design-build firm managed by the corporate real estate department. That made the project pretty easy for me.
Well it ain’t that easy, as it turns out – especially when your own money is at stake.
So when the city gets immune and our staff is back to work, we’ll welcome our readers and advertisers in for a proper open house.
Y’all come, hear?
