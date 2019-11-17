Mexico’s drug and extortion gangs are out of control and it’s time for the United States to help. As this was written, there were reports of 10 dead in Juárez, and this just after nine Americans, including two mothers and seven children, were shot dead just south of the Arizona border. Then there was the takeover of Culiacan by the Sinaloa cartel after Mexican authorities tried to arrest, then released, El Chapo’s son.
If you haven’t been paying attention, murders in Mexico have jumped to the highest on record, with 14,603 dead in the first half of the year, putting Mexico on track to top the 29,111 killings in 2018, the all-time high.
Officials acknowledge that nearly all of Mexico’s murders go unsolved. Clearly the Mexican government does not have the means to confront the challenge and now it appears to be on the verge of losing the will.
So what can be done: The Mexican government will never brook open U.S. involvement – much less armed U.S. troops on Mexican soil. There is way too much pride and nearly 200 years of bad history for a Mexican government to openly accept U.S. help, let alone armed assistance.
To do so would mean public humiliation and acknowledgment of what everyone already knows – that Mexican authorities are in way over their heads, outgunned and outspent by the cartels.
What can be done is a discrete approach to Mexican President López Obrador by President Trump or Secretary Pompeo with a quiet offer of deep cover support. If Mexico were to agree, the U.S. could begin monitoring communications, hacking cellphones and radio communications, in an effort to identify cartel command and control operations and to pinpoint and target the leadership.
If the NSA can hack the cellphones of foreign heads of state, this should be easy – if it isn’t already happening. On Friday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Mexico had extradited the 34th of the 35 Barrio Azteca gang members charged in the 2010 U.S. consulate murders in Juárez. In a country where such crimes are rarely ever solved, the suspects in this case were identified almost immediately – very likely with help from U.S. authorities.
Using a game plan similar to that used to put ISIS on the run, once these cartel leadership and centers are identified, assuming we are talking about rural strongholds, drone strikes could take them out – individuals or entire compounds. Trusted Mexican armed forces, (Mexican marines seem to be among the few not compromised) could move in, mop up and claim credit.
Taking down the cartels in urban areas where there are innocent civilians is, of course, much more difficult. Once identified, U.S. special forces could help train Mexican troops for specific assaults – perhaps executed with assistance from armed American advisors – maybe even of Mexican descent.
And if news of U.S. involvement leaks out – ever a possibility – the Mexican president probably could get by with the explanation that U.S. involvement was very limited, instigated at his request and in direct response to the popular cry for him to stop the cartel violence and restore the rule of law.
Rewards for identifying and locating suspected cartel leaders would need to be implemented.
These actions won’t eliminate the cartels or the violence, of course, because new leaders always spring up when big money is at stake. But if the leadership is regularly eliminated it will put them on the defensive, drive them underground and make the outrageous acts seen today much less likely.
As former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush told 550 business people recently during the U.S.-Mexico Border Summit, “It is important for us to make sure that our national government is committed to support their national government and their national government is totally committed to make the effort to eradicate the gangsters that are preying on Mexican citizens all across the country – particularly in the north. It has to be done.”
Then comes the hardest part: Mexican law enforcement needs to be cleaned up to regain the trust of the people and the judiciary must be protected and strengthened. And that is easier said than done.
