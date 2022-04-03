Two disparate events this month were a reminder of how dangerous it is for journalists reporting on wars and “special military operations.” Pictured here are the five journalists killed so far bringing war news out of Ukraine.
The first to die was Ukraine TV journalist Yevhenii Sakun, who was killed when Russian shells hit the landmark TV tower in Kyiv. Then there was Fox News producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who died on the outskirts of Kyiv when her car came under fire.
Others are Oksana Baulina, also shot outside of Kyiv; Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who died when his vehicle was hit by gunfire; and American filmmaker Brent Renaud, who died when Russian troops fired on his vehicle near Kyiv.
With Russians bombing, rocketing and firing indiscriminately, these people likely knew the risks and had a good idea of what they were getting into. Yet dedicated journalists continue to report from where there is danger, and some keep working after barely escaping with their lives.
Such is the case of former AP colleague, Kathy Gannon, who reported from Pakistan and Afghanistan beginning in the 1980s, when the Soviets were still in Afghanistan. I never met her – we were on opposite sides of the world – but those who worked with her said she developed “a deep, compassionate understanding” of the people she wrote about. That became so obvious that she gained rare access to sometimes dangerous Taliban leaders. Her story reporting how the Taliban are rolling back the clock on women’s rights is on page 9A.
But in 2014, after nearly 18 years reporting in Afghanistan, her luck ran out at a checkpoint in the eastern part of the country. Sitting in the back of a car with German photographer Anja Niedringhaus, an Afghan police commander walked up and emptied his AK47 into the back of the vehicle.
Niedringhaus was killed in the attack and Gannon was hit by seven bullets that ripped through her left arm, right hand, left shoulder and lung, shattering her shoulder blade. Her left hand was almost severed from the wrist.
She was airlifted to a hospital in Kabul, stabilized and flown to a hospital in Germany and later to New York. After two years and 14 surgeries, she asked AP to send her back to Afghanistan.
“Neither Anja or I would ever accept to be forced out by some crazy gunman,” Gannon said.
The police commander that shot her was convicted of treason and sentenced to death.
Kathy Gannon is retiring in a few weeks, having spent nearly 30 years covering the withdrawal of Russian forces, the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s, then 9/11, the U.S.-led war that followed and the re-rise of the Taliban.
It seems to me that if anyone ever deserved a long peaceful retirement, she is it.
Her journalistic efforts have resulted in more than a dozen awards and commendations. In a speech at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, she was asked about the danger to journalists covering conflicts.
Her response suggested the work of journalists covering conflicts isn’t getting any easier:
“The lines are so much more blurred in terms of us once being seen as independent observers – that is not understood in many parts of the world. We’ve become bargaining chips in conflicts and even become targets in democratic countries that profess to support freedom of the press.... We have become parties to the conflict.”
