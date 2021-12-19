Coronavirus Q&A: Nico Tejeda, market CEO of The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso

With COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso creeping up, a new variant in the wild, the rollout of boosters for all adults and first vaccines for kids underway, and the emergence of new and promising COVID-19 treatments, I thought it was a good time to catch up with Nico Tejeda, market CEO of The Hospitals of Providence.
The health system is one of the largest private-sector employers in El Paso and operates four hospitals across the city, along with various micro-hospitals, urgent care centers, stand-alone emergency rooms, imaging centers, surgery centers and clinics.
While hospitalizations are increasing, so far, they haven’t reached the heights they did a year ago. And hospitals have the benefit of nearly two years of experience, along with new tools for fighting the coronavirus.
But in his office at Providence Memorial Thursday, Tejeda was preoccupied with the latest challenge: a staffing crisis that has impacted hospitals – and many other industries – all over the country.
Below are excerpts from our conversation.
Q: What new treatments are available for COVID or will be soon?
The science behind this is not particularly new. Monoclonal antibody technology has existed for quite some time to treat a number of things. And the idea behind it is quite simple. Your body can create antibodies on its own, but it takes time. Sometimes you need the cavalry to arrive a bit sooner. Enter monoclonal antibodies.
They applied that same technology to COVID-19. Patients are infused with the antibodies, which start attacking the virus so their viral load is lower so they don’t get quite as sick.
Q: Are more people starting to get the therapy now that there is more awareness? I understand that it’s only for COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization and are within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
We introduced this several months ago in the summer, and we had almost no people using it. Over time we became the only provider, but even then, it wasn’t that busy.
I’d say about three months ago you really saw a couple of things happen. COVID started to increase again, so the need grew. Plus, awareness grew among physicians and the community. We saw a 1,800% increase in November compared to July. Now we’re seeing 70 to 75 a day in our infusion center.
Q: Pfizer said Tuesday its COVID pill, paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%. Merck’s molnupiravir was narrowly given the FDA’s emergency approval.
Every day in labs across the world scientists are finding better ways to treat COVID-19, whether it’s these pills or through monoclonal antibodies or something else, we’re going to be all eyes and ears when those become available to us so we can introduce them to our community when the time comes.
Q: Hospitalizations have been creeping up since the beginning of November. Where does El Paso stand now?
We’ve seen a significant increase over the last few weeks. All hospitals are stressed to the limit. Most of our staffed beds are full and most of our ICU beds are full, but we’re keeping up with demand.
As always, our staff is doing everything they can to make sure patients get the best care. I really appreciate how hard our staff is working to do this. I see it in their faces and I can hear it in their voices how tough it can be to continually deal with COVID-19, which is why I continue to implore the community to vaccinate, to get boosters, to mask.
Q: To put this into context, the horrible COVID surge last winter peaked in November with more than 1,100 hospitalized in El Paso County. This winter, we’re hovering at around 400 hospitalized.
You have to look at the COVID-19 burden in context of the resources available. Last year, we had many more COVID patients in the hospital, but we also had access to a lot more staff.
This year, while the numbers are lower, we’re facing something we didn’t face this time last year and that’s a staffing crisis. That’s at a national level across industries. For a number of reasons, nurses and other providers have dropped out of the workforce or left town to find other roles.
Q: What’s your best guess as to what is causing this latest increase in hospitalizations?
We have been working with public health to try to determine what some of the causes are. It’s interesting because El Paso is very good at being vaccinated and boosted. We know that it’s still a large portion of the unvaccinated that are getting sick enough to be admitted to the hospital. You have 75% of the patients in the hospital that are not fully vaccinated.
Q: Anything different in your preparations this year, compared to last year?
This year was much easier from a preparation standpoint. The teams know how to care for COVID-19 patients, they know the resources they need. This year, the difference was staffing. If we had the staffing on a national level and in El Paso and within The Hospitals of Providence, we’d be able to handle this very well.
Q: What’s the difference in staffing today from a year ago?
There is a problem with the supply and demand equation.
You have a number of health care providers who no longer are available for a couple of reasons. One, you have those who have decided to leave health care entirely. Two, you have those who have decided to leave a hospital environment and go practice in a less stressful environment, like a physician’s office. Three, because there is a demand for nurses across the country, companies are paying significantly more to get nurses to travel to distant locations.
When you add up people leaving the workforce, leaving hospitals or traveling for other jobs, then you have a shortage.
Q: You’ve got to have staff so what do you do?
You have to take a short-term and long-term approach.
Short-term you do things to be more competitive with your wages to retain employees and you become more competitive with recruitment packages to bring new employees in.
Long-term you do things to increase the class size of nursing schools and other health care professions. And then you take steps in partnership with those schools to expedite preparations so when they graduate they are better prepared to start work immediately.
Q: I’ve heard the ads on the radio here offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses.
Yup. We’re offering similar packages, but I’ll tell you the recruitment packages continually change based on not just what another hospital system in town does but what one in another state does.
Q: Another coronavirus variant is in the wild. How concerned should we be about omicron?
We’re going to continue to have variants. With omicron, we know it’s out there, but we have every reason to be more aware of the delta variant right now, particularly here in El Paso.
Q: I don’t think omicron has been detected here yet.
We’re still primarily contending with the delta variant. Regardless of the variant, vaccination, boosting, handwashing and masking continue to be important.
Q: What are your hopes and expectations for 2022?
I really hope we can all go back to a life that is not burdened by COVID-19.
I want to see my kids go to Disneyland and not have to worry about bringing a mask. I want us to get together for the holidays and not have to wonder: Do I need to bring my vaccination card to this event? I want us to be able to hug each other and not wonder if the person is vaccinated. I don’t want the members of my team to feel that stress coming to work every day.
My expectations are that we’re going to continue to focus on growing access in El Paso regardless of COVID-19. We are looking to where we can expand our services, both hospital and outpatient throughout El Paso.
El Paso continues to grow, and we need to grow with it.
Q: Vaccination and new treatments have brought some optimism. How do we transition from a pandemic mindset to a post-pandemic world?
You have to look at history. If you go back 100 years to the Great Influenza pandemic, it’s remarkable to see how the human spirit bounces back after a pandemic.
Look at pictures of when the pandemic started then; people were wearing masks. Look at pictures four years later; people were enjoying the Roaring ’20s.
I’m not concerned about our ability as a society to bounce back relatively quickly. To get there, we can’t allow fear to drive the decisions we make.
Q: It can be tricky to be cautious but not fearful or reckless.
This is something that has guided us for a long time. We have to remember what we are fighting for.
We’re not fighting through COVID-19 to just live in a post-pandemic world. We’re fighting to live in a world we all enjoy living in, where we can do the things we want to do free of fear.
We’ll get there. None of us can say when, but history has proven it will happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.