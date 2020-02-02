With its origins rooted in efforts to combat unregulated false and deceptive advertising, the Better Business Bureau has been working to foster an ethical marketplace since 1912. Today, the BBB is often associated with resolving disputes and calling out bad actors. While that is an important part of what we do, we are working to bring more resources to help consumers avoid disputes in the first place and are recognizing and celebrating the best actors, as we firmly believe excellence breeds excellence.
Last year, we launched the BBB Awards for Excellence. These awards recognize organizations and people who are excelling and making our region a better place to live, work and do business. The awards focus on the core values of the BBB: integrity, customer service, entrepreneurship, mission fulfillment and the BBB standards of trust. We want to promote outstanding organizations, practices and people to inspire others.
The priority of every organization is “taking care of business,” and it is difficult to find time to enter competitions like the Awards for Excellence. As such, the application process is designed to allow organizations to share how they excel without being overly burdensome.
Most businesses and organizations in the region are eligible to apply, and we encourage you to enter or nominate a business or employee. In addition to potentially winning one of the awards, the process is intended to encourage organizations to reflect on best practices and those they may be able to improve, everything from customer service to how they demonstrate the importance of building trust and integrity with their team.
Help us promote best practices and enter your business or employee for one of the BBB Awards for Excellence or nominate a business or employee that you believe stands out.
Entries are open until March 31. For more information or to enter, go online to bbb.org/elpaso.
Help us celebrate and share what makes your business, or another’s, great. Finalists will be recognized and the winners announced at the BBB Awards for Excellence luncheon in May.