While some professionals find themselves overwhelmed with extra work during this pandemic season, others may find themselves with fewer responsibilities. If you find yourself with some unexpected downtime, why not invest in yourself? There’s never been a better time to take advantage of remote learning options.
Whether you’re interested in professional development or getting a new degree or certificate, many schools and professional organizations have made it easier than ever to pursue education remotely.
The best way to set yourself up for success is to create an environment that supports learning. Here are seven tips for learning in small spaces at home:
Identify your space: One of the most important ways to set yourself up for online learning success is to identify a dedicated workspace. Whether it’s a corner of a walk-in closet or an entire home office, having a specific space where you work will help you stay focused and mentally on task. Make sure this area is free of distractions and is separate from leisure areas in your house.
Desktop setup: It may be tempting to simply place your laptop on a table and get to work, but if you want to be successful in the long run, you need to create a desk set up to support you.
Using a monitor, keyboard and mouse will help you work more comfortably by supporting your posture and your hands. Thankfully, you don’t have to go out and buy a desktop computer to get this setup. You can simply attach your laptop to a desktop monitor.
Supportive chair: This probably isn’t the first thing many people think of when creating a virtual learning environment, but it may be the most foundational.
