Remote work comes with struggles. Shifting to remote work while in the middle of a pandemic, balancing work and family, worrying about financial stresses, taking care of your mental health and thinking about all the “what ifs” in between is a feat.
Managing a remote team, with unique challenges and differing circumstances, requires commitment and consideration. The following tips will help you manage and motivate your remote team, while enhancing your leadership abilities.
Changes and reassurance
Openly talk with your team about the current situation and changes you expect, including work tasks, priorities, home situations, national regulations, anything. Explain the implications of potential changes and the likely emotions that will follow. As a leader, you are setting the tone for your team’s remote work environment. Let them know you are working for the betterment of the company, the team, and them individually. Make sure they know you are there for them, ready to help and willing to listen.
Develop a schedule
Working from home during a crisis comes with completely different challenges. An employee might now have to share a workspace with a spouse, roommate, or child, creating a new dynamic. Recognize these challenges and work to accommodate.
Depending on the team and work, consider setting core work hours and allowing flexible work hours for the remainder. Develop a schedule that works best for your team and set expectations.
If remote work is new to your team, check in with everyone at least once a day, whether it be a group chat, one-on-one, or a combination, using video when possible. And develop effective accountability protocols.
Over communicate
Keep your team in the loop. Let them know what is informing your decisions about current work, future plans, and when and if they will return to the “office.” Encourage dialogue on strategic improvements to the business model that may be discovered during this disruption.
Importantly, communicate how you are addressing their health and safety. Create opportunities for them to ask questions and voice concerns and respond honestly.
Show empathy
In the current socially distant work environment, you don’t have the face-to-face interactions that allow the insight that often informs communication. Therefore, be empathetic and don’t take all communication at face value or read into the meaning behind emails.
Be mindful of how you as a leader come across and the tone you set. When something is not clear or “off,” follow up as soon as possible.
Trust and support
By positively reinforcing good work ethic and making it abundantly clear you trust your team, you are strengthening their confidence and fostering a productive and trusting work environment. Your managerial support can be shown through having an open channel of communication, providing necessary tools for success, and being understanding of unique situations.
Develop employees
Motivate your team by taking an interest in their professional development. Expand your employees’ skillsets by offering or encouraging them to take online classes or participate in virtual training. This is an added bonus if you are trying to keep employees but need different proficiencies for new company initiatives to combat the fluctuating marketplace. You can help develop your employees by diversifying their professional portfolio and keep them employed.
You and your team are not only working remotely – you are also balancing the uncertainty of the current health crisis and all the changes it brings. Managing with this in mind will help you become a better leader and strengthen your team. BBB encourages you to help build trust in trying times by managing and motivating with open communication, trust and empathy.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
