It was late afternoon on Friday, March 11, and the main street of tiny Palomas, Mexico, was lined with cheering spectators as dozens of riders paraded towards the central square with its huge statue of Gen. José Doroteo Arango Arámbula, better known as Pancho Villa.
The annual Cabalgata Binaciónal Villista, or Binational Villa Cavalcade, event is designed to signify unity between our two countries as opposed to the conflict that occurred on March 9, 1916, when Pancho Villa sent some 100 of his troops to raid Columbus, New Mexico. They attacked members of the 3rd U.S. Cavalry Regiment, burning part of Columbus and making off with about 100 horses and mules, plus other supplies.
Resistance was fierce and although 18 Americans were killed, Villa lost about 80 of his troops.
Villa had been a friend of the U.S. and had met with Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing at Fort Bliss several years earlier, but when President Woodrow Wilson threw his support behind Villa’s rival, Venustiano Carranza, Villa turned against the U.S.
As a result of this raid, Wilson sent thousands of troops after Villa. Led by Pershing, who later commanded the American Expeditionary Force in World War 1, they chased Villa unsuccessfully for 11 months. Pershing’s aide was then-First Lieutenant George S. Patton.
While the chase after Villa proved futile, it gave the U.S. valuable training for World War 1, particularly with trucks and airplanes.
Villa’s presence is still powerful along the border. In Columbus, there is the Pancho Villa State Park, and in the town square of Palomas, a huge statue of him.
This particular event has a very different meaning: unification rather than war. It began some 22 years ago as a joint effort of Mexican and American riders. The Mexican riders come from a variety of towns south of Palomas – some of them, like Temosachic, Nicolas Bravo or Galeana, so small that you can’t find them on a map.
For some riders, this is a trip of as long as two weeks. One rider, a rough looking guy on a white mule, offered me a drink from his tequila bottle and said he had ridden 17 days.
After a welcoming ceremony in the plaza in front of Palomas’ municipal building with soldiers, music and speeches, we headed back to the U.S. side.
On Saturday morning, we drove to the point in the border wall where the Mexican horses and riders normally cross from Mexico, but no one was there. Where were the Mexican riders? No one seemed to know.
We were later told by a rider from Santa Fe, Luis Muñoz, that there was a virus on the Mexican side and that those horses weren’t allowed to cross. However, many of the Mexican riders came across on foot and then rode horses lent to them by their American counterparts.
One of them was Narciso Martinez Alvarado, a Pancho Villa look-alike who has participated many times and calls himself the “International Ambassador of Villismo.” While he was able to borrow a horse on the U.S. side, he didn’t have his saddle from years past that has a wooden carving of Pancho Villa’s head as the saddle horn.
As a result of the ban on horses from Mexico, the parade back from the border wall was entirely made up of American horses and riders, plus those Mexican riders who walked across and then found horses to borrow. Nonetheless, the spirit was the same – one of unity.
I give great credit to all of the riders, but especially the Mexican ones who came from great distances. At a time when the tensions between our two countries are high, especially regarding immigration issues, it’s gratifying to see basic ranchers and riders from Mexico make this huge effort to bring a sense of unity to our two countries.
While our political leaders flounder and pontificate, it’s these men, women and children riders who have taken action to support the basic friendship between our two countries.
Morgan Smith has been documenting conditions on the Mexican border for the last decade and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.
