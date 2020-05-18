What will America look like once the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
As the pandemic continues and starts to abate in the upcoming months, there will be a deep global recession that will affect everyone even though lockdown provisions have been removed. Consumer behavior will also continue and accelerate with the trend toward online shopping and home delivery.
Looking beyond this immediate situation, the pandemic will have far-reaching consequences that will be with us for years to come creating a new reality, much like the financial crisis that started twelve years ago.
This new reality will have four basic components:
Deglobalization and supply chain restructuring
Changes within companies and whole industries
Continued deflationary pressure on a global basis that will affect interest rates, fiscal and monetary policy and currency valuations
And, most importantly, the future consequences of excessive debt caused by the unprecedented level of stimulus being applied to the economy
When wages began to rise in China’s coastal cities several years ago, U.S. companies began to reassess their supply chains and sought out lower-cost labor. Some of this relocation of manufacturing capacity went to other countries in Southeast Asia, Mexico and elsewhere.
However, a large portion merely moved inland to take advantage of lower wages within inner Chinese cities. So, even though they had altered their supply chains, they were still concentrated within China.
This factor came to light during the pandemic when it was discovered that about 70% of all pharmaceuticals coming to the U.S. were from China. This will make U.S. companies more aware of their vulnerability due to an over-concentration of their supply chains within a single country, causing a deglobalization process and an increase in domestic production.
Companies will also have to reassess their operations. Airlines are a good example.
Obviously, there will be consolidation and bankruptcies within the industry due to debt loads and weaker competitors. But, looking past the financial aspects, what will happen within the airplane cabin itself? Will passengers be willing to be crammed up against another passenger or will they require more space?
This thinking extends beyond airplanes and other forms of transportation. What about office and manufacturing configurations, entertainment venues and everyday issues such as shopping? This will bring new thinking into the workplace, including physical barriers between workstations and the use of new technologies like thermal check technology that can remotely measure an employee’s or a customer’s body temperature.
Also working from home will become more widely accepted even after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.
The downward pressure on inflation will keep interest rates low or negative and will restart the quantitative easing process. An opposing theory is that if demand comes back too fast, then it could create an imbalance between demand and supply and push interest rates up. However, this scenario seems very unlikely.
The global recession and low inflation will also increase the value of the U.S. dollar since it is the world’s reserve currency.
And then there is debt. The U.S. Treasury estimates it will need to borrow $3 trillion in the second quarter alone, which is more than five times any quarter during the financial crisis. Total borrowings for this fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 are estimated at $4.5 trillion.
These actions will push our national debt-to-GDP ratio to about 101%, which will be the highest level since the end of World War II.
To look at it another way, the $3.6 trillion of emergency spending Congress has already approved in the past seven weeks – as a share of GDP – is roughly equivalent to what it spent in the first five years of the financial crisis.
The U.S. Treasury is being hit from both sides. On the one hand, they have to support massive budget deficits as Congress pumps trillions into the economy to battle the pandemic and its effects on our economy. On the other hand, revenues are falling fast as unemployment soars and businesses close.
The good news is that there is still high demand for our debt with the yield on a 10-year Treasury note at about 0.7% versus about 2.5% a year ago. The other good news is that borrowing costs are low due to these low interest rates even though the volume of debt is extremely high.
Now individual states are lining up to borrow money to cover claims for unemployment benefits for the additional 30 million people who have filed new claims in the past two months. California stands out as they have already received $348 million from the U.S. government and have a credit line of up to $10 billion through the end of the summer. It is anticipated that most states will follow California’s lead.
What are the consequences of this extreme debt? With our population – as well as those of other developed countries – aging there will be increased demand for spending on health care and other benefits. That will make it more difficult to maintain other public services.
With politicians reluctant to cut spending on services, and with the costs associated with servicing our debt, taxes will have to go up and benefits for upcoming generations will have to go down. This will happen in the not so distant future.
No one knows when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, but there is little doubt we will come out the other side a changed nation facing new realities. One of the changes that is difficult to quantify is the change in people’s attitudes and behaviors that will impact all of us for years to come.
Email questions or comments to David B. Prilliman at davepic@sbcglobal.net.
