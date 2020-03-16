It usually takes about 21 days to receive your refund after filing, but tax preparers are increasingly offering ways to get your funds immediately. There are different kinds of tax refund advances and promotional agreements, each with its own set of pros and cons. The following are some of the most common ways to receive your tax refund in advance.
Refund Anticipation Loan: Refund anticipation loans are a loan against your estimated tax return.
In these cases, a tax preparer prepares and e-files your return. The loan provider reviews the return and offers a short-term loan based on their findings. A temporary bank account is set up in your name by the tax preparation specialist where the refund will be directly deposited. When your refund is deposited, the amount of the loan, the tax preparation service charge and any fees will be deducted from the account, with the remainder paid to you.
Car dealership tax refund promotions: Car dealers often offer tax refund promotions. Some simply ask you to bring in your tax refund and use it as a down payment. Others offer loans against your anticipated refund. In this case, make sure the dealer and tax preparer are reputable before you share your tax information.
Prepaid debit card or gift card promotions: Some tax preparers offer to deposit your refund onto a prepaid credit or debit card, or even a gift card. This means you’ll get your refund money right away. However, be prepared to pay extra fees for this convenience, such as an initial fee, an ATM fee, a fee for point-of-sale transactions and an “inactivity” fee.
Some tax preparers offer to deposit your refund onto a gift card. Gift cards generally come with no setup or spending fees, and tax preparation firms typically offer a bonus on top of your tax refund. Remember, receiving your tax refund this way means you must spend it at the specific retailer. Also, replacing lost or stolen gift cards can be complicated and inconvenient.
Refund Anticipation Check (RAC): Many commercial tax preparation firms and individual tax preparers offer RACs for individuals looking to have their taxes professionally prepared but need to delay paying the preparation fee until the tax refund is received.
With a RAC, the tax preparer opens a temporary checking account in your name. Your tax refund is deposited there when it arrives. The preparer’s fees, plus any RAC fees, will be deducted from the total amount, with the remainder paid to you.
Before you agree
Review the tax preparer’s credentials: In most states, anyone can prepare tax returns for others without having to take an exam, get a license or comply with other government regulation. Interview your tax preparer beforehand to confirm that they know the field.
Always make sure you prepare your taxes with reputable preparers only: Tax preparation involves much of your sensitive personal information and can expose you to identity theft. Ask for recommendations and check business ratings on BBB.org.
Make sure you understand all the fees and fine print: Consider all costs before agreeing to a loan.
Know what factors can affect the anticipated refund amount: Tax refund loans are generally safe, but these loans are based on the amount of money you anticipate getting refunded. If you owe a federal or state debt, back taxes, student loans or child support, the IRS can reduce the amount of your refund, leaving you with a lot less money than you had imagined or even needing to repay part of the refund loan.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.
