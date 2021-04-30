The Texas Department of Transportation’s planned expansion of I-10 from the New Mexico State Line to FM 3380 through Downtown El Paso will impact the daily routines of many local landowners and residents.
The project’s stated purposes – increased mobility, traffic alleviation and improved facility standards – are intended to benefit the overall community. Although the project will undoubtedly have some benefits, the hundreds of landowners and businesses directly affected may suffer serious negative impacts.
TxDOT engaged in a planning study called Reimagine I-10 to analyze the current and future transportation needs for the I-10 El Paso corridor and concluded additional travel lanes and related infrastructure are necessary to meet El Paso’s future needs.
For information about the project, TxDOT has conducted public meetings and maintains a website at www.reimagineI10.com.
The government has the power of eminent domain to take private land. However, the U.S. and Texas constitutions require the government to pay property owners just compensation for the loss of their land. In practice, however, impacted property owners are often frustrated by the Texas eminent domain legal framework and underwhelmed by the government’s initial offers. It is critical for property owners facing condemnation to know they have important rights in the process.
Landowners do not have to accept the government’s offer. If the offer is unfair, the landowner can decline it. Texas law allows the landowner to seek higher compensation at a special commissioners’ hearing or jury trial. The parties can also consider negotiated settlement before or during the condemnation process.
Constitutionally required just compensation mandates that a property owner be paid not only for the land the government takes but also for any diminution in value to their remaining land. In a road expansion like I-10, diminished value of the remaining land could greatly exceed the value of the land taken.
Common problems caused by highway takings, but often not addressed in government offers, include decreased parking, denial of access, internal circulation problems, impervious cover limitations or building setback limitations.
Further, displaced landowners, tenants or other property occupants may also be entitled to relocation benefits.
Landowners must be diligent and deliberate in the process because a landowner is only paid one time for a highway taking. The landowner may need to retain an appraiser or other land use professionals to assist in determining proper just compensation. It’s important to select an appraiser with eminent domain experience.
Similarly, landowners may want to consult with an experienced eminent domain lawyer for advice. When interviewing eminent domain lawyers, property owners should consider asking if the lawyer’s law firm only handles eminent domain matters and also if the law firm represents just landowners or both landowners and condemning entities.
Roy Brandys practiced law in El Paso for 19 years and still represents many El Paso landowners in condemnation cases. He is a partner with the law firm of Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo.
