Imagine what would happen if our leading law enforcement official was ambushed by some 28 gang members in broad daylight on a major street in Washington, D.C., and wounded three times. There would be an uproar heard around the world.
This is exactly what happened in Mexico City on June 26. Omar García Harfuch, the young and dedicated chief of police for Mexico City, was ambushed and shot three times at about 6:30 a.m. on the Paseo de la Reforma, a major boulevard. Two of his bodyguards were killed, as well as a woman bystander. Grenades were used and 50 caliber weapons. Yet there has been almost no mention in the press here in the U.S.
Mexico is at a tipping point between chaos and opportunity and the resolution of this case will have much to do with the way the country goes.
First, look at the opportunity. Surprisingly it starts with China.
The new national security law restricting Hong Kong’s political freedoms, the brutal treatment of Uighur minorities and ongoing trade violations by China have drawn bipartisan condemnation from Congress. This is affecting the many American companies that have set up subsidiaries in China as a way to access lower labor costs.
“Buy American” is a popular slogan here, but the sad reality is that the major concern of most American consumers is cost. Whether they like it or not, American companies have had to outsource much of their manufacturing for that reason. China has been the major beneficiary.
Personally, I have never understood this. Years ago I organized a trade mission of Colorado companies to China and was stunned by the enormous cultural gap between us. When you add to that the long distances, shipping costs and language barriers, doing business in China never seemed to make sense.
For U.S. companies now looking for other lower-wage countries, Mexico is the obvious answer. It is close geographically, the language barriers are much less and we have more in common culturally. In addition, Mexico already has high-level manufacturing locales like Juárez or Aguascalientes with its thriving automobile industry.
This could result in much needed new jobs for Mexico – higher-skilled jobs that would pay far more than the miserly minimum wage of less than $6 per day.
There are obstacles, however. The security environment, government support for the concept of foreign investment, the implementation of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and a sense that Mexico is a country that takes care of its people.
Security: The attack on Omar García Harfuch has made it the No. 1 issue. Look at just one statistic – homicides. In the first five months of 2020, there were 15,016 homicides in Mexico, according to government sources. This compares to 16,214 homicides in the United States in all of 2018. If this trend continues, there will be roughly twice as many homicides per year in Mexico as the United States. Since the U.S. is two and a half times larger in terms of population than Mexico, it means that Mexico’s per capita homicide is five times higher than ours.
Yes, we have to improve policing in the U.S. but we have to give our police some credit for keeping us much safer than if we were living in Mexico.
In a recent report by the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, five of the world’s six most dangerous municipalities were found to be in Mexico – Tijuana, Acapulco, Ciudad Victoria, Juárez and Irapuato.
The brazen attack on Omar García Harfuch takes this to a new level because Mexico City has been relatively safe. It is also where most of the executives from foreign companies live.
Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, better known by his initials, AMLO, has to get this under control.
Government support for foreign investment: Mexico’s previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto, was able to pass legislation allowing for foreign investment in Mexico’s poorly run and money-losing national oil company, PEMEX. It was a smart idea that could have attracted new investment and more modern technology and expertise. AMLO has rejected this, raising questions about how he would welcome other foreign investment.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement: This new agreement that replaces NAFTA went into effect on July 1 but the hard part – the working out of many details – lies ahead. For example, will Mexico implement the called-for improvements to its labor system, including the call for labor unions that will be freer to advocate for better wages and working conditions? Companies thinking of investing in Mexico will need to know exactly what the rules are in terms of their workers.
Taking care of its citizens: Last, the American public is quick to attack U.S. companies that appear to exploit workers in other countries. The low pay at maquilas in border towns like Juárez, AMLOs’ extraordinarily weak reaction to the coronavirus, and his lack of commitment to eradicating poverty – these are all flashpoints that could generate a reaction against more investment in Mexico.
While the Omar García Harfuch shooting has never really come into focus here in the U.S., it is certainly on the minds of those who are invested in or thinking of investing in Mexico. How it is resolved and how AMLO either gets a grip on the violence in his country or fails to do so will have a profound impact on this new economic opportunity. Let’s hope for the best.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
