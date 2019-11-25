The Better Business Bureau applauds local utilities, El Paso Electric, El Paso Water and Texas Gas Service, for raising awareness and educating customers on utility scams through the fourth annual Utility Scam Awareness Week initiative. Business and residential consumers are urged to head the warnings and advice.
“Any scam can be extremely harmful financially to customers, and we find that each year utility scams become more sophisticated, increasingly common and persistent in their tactics,” said Eddie Gutierrez, El Paso Electric vice president of strategic communications, customer and community engagement.
Spot common utility scam tactics
Power disconnection threats: Customer receives threat to turn off electric service – usually in less than an hour – if a large payment is not made. This scam is most common in the winter and summer months when people are most likely to need their heat or air conditioning. Businesses will often be targeted during the busiest times of day, when losing service would be most detrimental.
Immediate, nontraceable payment requests: Customer is asked to purchase a prepaid debit or gift card and provide the card information, granting the scammer instant access to personal funds. Scammers also request money wire transfers.
Unsolicited calls and emails: Scammers may manipulate caller ID or emails to make it look like it is from a service provider.
Unsolicited visits to your home or business by utility worker imposter: Scammers may attempt to gain access to your home or business using various ruses, such as “checking meters” or doing an “energy audit.” They often show up in a plausible work uniform.
How to protect yourself
If contacted by phone and you suspect a scam, hang up and contact the utility immediately at the phone number listed on your bill or on the website. Never dial the phone number the scammers provide. The same is true for emails. Delete the email and contact the utility directly.
If you feel pressured for immediate action to avoid disconnection by a caller, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will ensure you are speaking to a real representative.
Never respond to a request for payment with a prepaid debit or gift card to avoid disconnection. Utilities offer a variety of authorized payment methods, but prepaid debit and gift cards are not one of them.
Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller.
How to identify utility workers conducting work on or near your property
Never allow anyone into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment or reported a problem.
Always ask utility employees for proper company-issued identification before letting them enter.
If you question whether the person is a legitimate utility representative, ask for their name and the reason for their visit. Contact the utility to verify the information before letting them in your home or on your premises.
Call the police immediately if you believe the person is an imposter.
Reporting scams
Whether you are victimized or not, help law enforcement and warn others by reporting scams on BBB’s Scam Tracker (BBB.org/Scamtracker). This helps law enforcement and BBB track the pattern of scams and frauds in the area.
El Paso Electric will unveil its newest resource for customers on its webpage: www.epelectric.com/reportscams. Customers who feel they may have come in contact with a potential scam (in-person, phone or digital), will be able to easily report it without having to call.
Remember BBBWare!
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.