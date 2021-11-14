Arena debate continues
Re: “Letter of reply to former first lady Adair Margo” by Max Grossman, Nov. 7-13, 2021 page 6A
To have an MPC (concert venue) located south of El Paso’s civic center and near newly renovated hotels is common sense. It builds on infrastructure already in place and brings more people to Downtown.
The site is also in an area already broken up by the building of the civic center in the 1970s – not an intact “neighborhood” as currently espoused. Yet it is surrounded by historic buildings – including many in the Segundo Barrio, Union Plaza and South El Paso Street that cry out for the investment an MPC can bring.
Years ago, when approached by Mr. Grossman to oppose the MPC site, I suggested he negotiate with the city, telling them he’d drop his opposition to their site if they’d invest in other historic properties elsewhere where it would make sense. He obviously wasn’t interested, making me realize he’s more interested in leading an expensive fight than actually preserving historic properties.
Remember he is spending other people’s money on this, not his. He has an out-of-town billionaire financing his multiple lawsuits, many of which he has lost, but we El Pasoans were forced to spend millions of dollars in legal fees defending the construction of an MPC that was overwhelmingly approved by the voters. Due to delays caused by Mr. Grossman, we now face higher construction costs.
Imagine what we could have done with that money. Maybe preserved an actual neighborhood where it made sense to do so.
– Will Harvey
El Paso
Mental health resources
Re: “Anxiety, depression spike in El Paso kids” by Sara Sanchez, Nov. 7-13, 2021 page 1A
Thank you so much for the great article on anxiety and depression in El Paso kids. We thought that these resources would be helpful to your readers when confronted with a mental health or substance use condition:
• Emergence Health Network: 915-779-1800, EmergenceHealthNetwork.org
• NAMI El Paso: 915-778-5726, namiep.org
• El Paso Child Guidance Center: 915-562-1999, epcgc.org
• Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center: 915-544-8484, pdnchildrens.org
• United Way Community Resiliency Center: 915-400-7401, ElPasoUnitedCRC.org
• Aliviane Inc.: 915-782-4000, aliviane.org
• Recovery Alliance and Punto de Partida: 915-479-3152, RecoveryAlliance.net
• Family Service of El Paso: 915-781-9900, FamilyServiceofElPaso.org
Seeking care for mental health conditions can seem complicated. However, family physicians and pediatricians are often prepared to discuss mental health problems and coordinate with mental health service providers.
People from all backgrounds experience mental health or addiction conditions. Almost 1 in 5 adults in America will experience some form of mental health disorder. (Note: Information about an organization, private practice or self-help group does not imply endorsement and is not intended to replace advice from your doctor or other licensed health professional.)
– Ida Ortegon
Paso del Norte Health Foundation
