Our border tour actually begins in Hatch, New Mexico, as we work our way through the dense chile festival traffic to Pepe’s Cantina where we meet Pedro, a migrant from Guatemala.
When I last wrote about him, he was in the Tesoro de Oro shelter in Palomas, Mexico. He had broken bones in his feet from falling off the border wall, and it looked like he would be sent back to Guatemala as soon as he could walk.
However, thanks to volunteers from Palomas and Deming, especially Sandra Magallanes, he has been able to return to the U.S., is getting medical treatment and is staying in Hatch under the care of Corina Barrera, her son Thomas and their family.
We then cross the U.S.-Mexico border at Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in mid-afternoon. The rain has stopped, and the temperature is rising again. There are no Mixteca Indians there, which is a surprise. For years I have been giving them bags of used clothing that they can use or sell. Normally when we arrive they immediately recognize my car and come rushing over.
We make a detour to Anapra for a photo op at a “desponchadora,” or tire repair shop, along the main roadway.
Fernando, the owner, has had this shop for 40 years, and Francisco has always been his assistant. I frequently stop by, take photos of them and bring them prints on the next trip. For Fernando, it’s lots of laughs. Francisco just looks puzzled. However, driving along this main roadway that leads into Juárez is a good way to measure business activity and see how the economy is doing.
To the south on the highway from Juárez westward to Casas Grandes, we stop for a Guardia Nacional checkpoint where about 20 soldiers await us.
The checkpoint is part of Mexican President Andrés Manual López Obrador’s plan to send 1,500 members of the Guardia Nacional to the Juárez area to bring down the horrendous murder rate. There were 650 murders in Juárez in the first five months of 2021 compared to 213 in the much larger New York City in its first six months.
A few weeks earlier, I went through a similar checkpoint near Fernando’s desponchadora. Is this an effective strategy? Aren’t the murders taking place within the city rather than out here on the edges? Isn’t the issue the need for better police work, not soldiers who have no police training?
After a great deal of negotiating, one of the officers allowed me to take pictures, then escorted me across the highway and back to my car.
We then leave oranges and apples at a school for Tarahumara Indians. The first time we did this, the kids acted like they had never seen an orange before.
At Vision in Action, the mental asylum where volunteers held the Hot Dog Day I wrote about last month, we inspect a recently completed housing unit for eight women patients who have dementia.
We raised the money for this unit, believing that these women deserved to be housed apart from the male patients, and it has worked out beautifully. One patient, a slender woman named Socorro, looks 10 years younger and is much more animated and cheerful than she had been before.
The young nurse is named Dulce Maria Molina. The combination of the new facility separate from the men and Dulce’s caring attitude has changed the lives of these patients.
Viridiana “Viri” Torres, who is in charge of the facility in the absence of its founder, Pastor José Antonio Galván, is technically a patient and has struggled with mental health issues her whole life. But, as Galván discovered soon after she was brought to Vision in Action six years ago, she is not only skilled with numbers and adept at keeping the financial records but she has innate leadership qualities and a sense of the needs of the program.
We have raised money for another women’s unit – 20 patients this time – and Viri gives us a tour and a progress report. I never imagined that I would be involved in managing a construction project in Juárez but that’s life.
From Juárez, it’s a long drive down the narrow highway to El Entronque, then north to Palomas where we cross the border, and then to Deming where we spend the night.
On Monday morning, Labor Day, we walk across the border at Palomas for the highlight of our tour, which is a visit with Border Partners. The nonprofit was organized in November 2008 and plays a dominant role in Palomas and the surrounding area with a huge array of programs including:
Training “promotoras” who can provide basic medical care, particularly for pregnant women
Health fairs and exercise classes
Providing masks and school supplies for students
A home garden program
The installation of computers in schools and computer classes
Delivering hot meals to isolated seniors and the disabled
We meet Juan Rascón, their Palomas representative, and Melissa Reyes, the general manager, as they and their staff are loading three trucks for a delivery of food to three tiny towns to the south: El Modelo, El Entronque and Victoria.
Twice a month they make the trip, bringing 100 containers loaded with basics like potatoes, beans, noodles, eggs, flour, instant milk, toilet paper, cans of barley for soup and hand wipes. This time they also have school supplies and T-shirts for the kids.
Our truck goes to El Entronque where a line of recipients has formed, all wearing masks. It’s an emotional moment as Border Partners fills in for a government that is absent.
There are powerful humanitarian forces along the border, including the volunteers who are helping Pedro in Hatch recover from his fall, the young teacher who runs the Tarahumara school, Dulce and Viri at Vision in Action, and Melissa and Juan and their leadership at Border Partners.
They may not make the headlines, but they do make an enormous difference in the lives of those who live along the border.
Morgan Smith has been writing about border issues for many years. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.
