If you’ve received a lot of robocalls calls recently, you’re not alone. Nearly 2.4 billion robocalls are made every month, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The number has increased significantly over the past few years because internet-powered phone systems have made it cheap and easy for scammers to make illegal calls and display fake caller ID information.
What’s a robocall?
If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it’s a robocall. Calls use a computerized autodialer to deliver a pre-recorded message to a home landline or wireless number. Many different scams use robocalls, including bogus companies claiming to lower utility bills or credit card rates, offering government grants or vacation packages, and calls from individuals posing as IRS agents.
What types of robocalls are allowed?
Recorded messages regarding candidates running for office or charities asking for donations are allowed. Messages that are solely informational, such as a reminder from your doctor’s office, are permitted. Prerecorded messages from banks, telephone carriers and charities also are exempt from these rules if the organizations make the calls themselves.
How do I know if a robocall is illegal?
An immediate red flag is if the recording is trying to sell you something. If the recording is a sales message and you haven’t given your written permission to get calls from the company on the other end, the call is illegal.
A telemarketer must have your written consent, whether through paper or electronic means, to receive a call or message. Simply buying a product or contacting a business with a question does not gives them legal permission to call you. The new rules also require telemarketers to allow you to opt out of receiving additional telemarketing robocalls immediately during a prerecorded telemarketing call through an automated menu.
How to avoid robocall scams
The Federal Trade Commission recommends three key steps consumers can take to help reduce unwanted calls: Hang up. Block. Report.
Hang up. If you pick up the phone and get a recorded sales pitch, hang up. The call is illegal. Don’t speak to them. Don’t press a button to supposedly remove your name from a list. (That could result in even more calls.) Furthermore, alert your employees that if they see a call that says it’s from the IRS or Social Security Administration, don’t trust it. Scammers know how to fake the Caller ID information.
Block. You can reduce the number of unwanted calls you get by using call-blocking technologies. Your options differ depending on your phone model, service provider and whether you use a traditional landline or internet phone service. Go online to ftc.gov/calls for advice.
Report. After you hang up, report the unwanted or illegal call to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. The more information they have about the call, the better they can target law enforcement efforts. The FTC provides telecommunications companies and other partners with known robocallers’ telephone numbers every day. The FTC collects scammers’ telephone numbers from consumer complaints, and the more consumers who report numbers, the faster it can develop its blacklist database.
In addition, you can register with the Do Not Call Registry. This step won’t prevent scammers from calling you, but it will reduce the number of legitimate marketing calls you receive, which will make it easier to identify the fraudulent ones. Call 888-382-1222 or register online at DoNotCall.gov.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.