It has now been five months since I have been to Juárez and Palomas, Mexico, and I deeply miss those trips.
Prior to last February, I had made at least one visit a month for ten years, taking food and clothing to various humanitarian groups, documenting conditions there and, most importantly, having the opportunity to work with many of the extraordinary people who have dedicated their lives to bettering a deeply impoverished border area – one that the Mexican government has largely abandoned.
The most rewarding part of these trips has been these friends so I would like to dedicate this article to them.
When she was in her 30s, Elenita Porras went to the local jail to check on the daughter of a woman who worked for her. Shocked by the dreadful conditions, she began a program called Reto a la Juventud (A Challenge to Youth), which was designed to help rehabilitate young women who were struggling with drugs, alcoholism and prostitution.
When I first met her, we drove in her old van to the seedy Hotel Rio Escondido where she would find these struggling young women and encourage them to come to her program. I was scared and didn’t want to get out of the van, but she said to me, “I go to all the most dangerous places.” Of course, I had to follow her.
Elenita has now maintained her program for 49 years and has provided aid to some 1,600 young women.
José Antonio Galván was born in Juárez, married there, moved to California, had four children and made good money as a crane operator. He then got involved with drugs, was deported and lived on the streets of Juárez until he had a conversion and dedicated his life to helping the mentally ill. For 25 years he has maintained Vision in Action, a mental asylum on the west edge of the city, caring for roughly 120 patients who would otherwise be living on the streets without food and in great danger.
Josué Rosales was also born in Juárez, went to California, joined a gang and ended up serving almost 10 years in one of the state’s major prisons. Deported, he lived in Juárez as a street addict and was brought to Vision in Action near death from drugs. Other patients slowly helped him recover and he has now earned a nurse’s degree and is the key medical person for Galván.
Dr. Vicente Pantoja comes to the asylum every Sunday to check the patients. “I pay him $50 per visit when I have the money,” Galván says. His principal job is as the psychiatrist for the Cereso state prison. In 2009, he offered to give me a tour but a few days before we were to go, a riot broke out between two gangs and 20 prisoners were killed. No more visits.
Lorena Solares is the teacher at the one-room school for Tarahumara kids in that same area and lives in a casita in the small compound where the school is located. It’s an area of dirt streets, shacks and the worst poverty. In addition, many of her students speak only their Tarahumara dialect. Assuming that she must feel totally isolated, I asked her if she missed her family in Chihuahua. She pointed to her students and said, “This is my family.”
Patricia Solis and her husband, Gerardo Rivera, maintain an orphanage called Los Ojos de Dios and provide care for children who have been deeply damaged by illnesses like fetal alcohol syndrome. It was Patricia who went to then-President Felipe Calderón to tell him that there were many children who were undocumented (Tarahumaras from rural areas, for example). Because they were undocumented, they could not get governmental health care. That needed to change, she said. He agreed.
Padre Javier Calvillo is the director of La Casa del Migrante, the major location for migrants who are seeking asylum in the United States. On any given day, he will have 200 to 300 migrants under his care. They arrive exhausted, confused, frightened, with worn out clothing and shoes and needing medical care. They have no knowledge about what lies ahead and whether their grueling and dangerous journeys from countries at least 2,000 miles away will meet success.
The Pink Store, or Tienda Rosa, in close walking distance of the border at Palomas, is the key business in this small town. It has a wonderful restaurant and a large store where ceramics and crafts from all over Mexico are on sale. Yvonne and Sergio Romero, the owners are leaders in the community. During the most violent years when no tourists went to Palomas, the Romeros kept the Pink Store open out of loyalty – not only to their immediate employees but also to the artisans all over Mexico from whom they bought crafts.
Maria López was the “suplente,” or substitute, to Mayor Estanislao “Tanys” Garcia but when he was suddenly murdered on Aug. 10, 2010, she assumed his position. One day she was taken prisoner and told to reinstate two police officers who she had fired for corruption. Assuming that she would be killed no matter what she did, she said no. Finally, the kidnappers released her, telling her that if she were a man they would have killed her.
Now she cares for the many older women who are living alone in Palomas.
These are just some of the heroic people who make life bearable along the border. I thank them for their friendship and commitment.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
