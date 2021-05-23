On a recent Tuesday, I crossed the border at Santa Teresa for the first time in more than a year. For more than a decade, I had crossed into Mexico at least once a month to document conditions there and assist several humanitarian groups and families. Now, having been fully vaccinated, I realized it was time to begin those trips once again.
My expectations were low.
Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is a COVID skeptic. The number of COVID deaths in Mexico has been dramatically underreported, there is no vaccination program and AMLO has made little effort to work with President Biden on these issues. In addition, Mexico hasn’t had the kind of stimulus programs that have brought economic salvation to so many in the U.S.
My first goal was to visit Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús, or SPJ, which I had first known as a house-building program, one that has built more than 500 houses in the last 20 years. How are you surviving COVID, I planned to ask.
SPJ’s director, Jane Fuller, said that fundraising in 2020 was much more successful than she had expected. Perhaps her traditional donors, being unable to spend money on travel, had more to commit to her work. Their annual fundraising dinner is scheduled for Nov. 13 in El Paso.
SPJ continues to build about two houses a month. Although there are other house-building groups in the area, I prefer hers for two reasons. Built of cinder blocks, they are extremely durable. And she uses local labor rather than volunteers from the U.S. Those jobs are essential to the community.
SPJ’s real strength, however, is that it is not just a house-building program; it is building a community.
There is a market, or “mercado,” where local people can buy and sell goods. Keep in mind that this area on the west edge of Juárez has none of the normal amenities that you would expect – grocery stores, shops, etc.
Health is a huge issue. The rate of diabetes and obesity is enormous. SPJ has built a gym with a basketball court. On one side is a smaller room with donated exercise machines where a Zumba class was about to begin.
SPJ has other exercise and weight loss programs. Every Sunday there is a six mile walk. Those who participate regularly are given $30 rewards. Those who lose the most weight are given $100.
Next to the gym is a workshop where I saw furniture being made. Once a house has been completed, newly made furniture can be provided instead of the often ragged second-hand furniture that SPJ previously provided.
Jane indicated that there was no COVID testing unless you had to go to a hospital for another reason. The only vaccine that she had heard of was what she called the Sputnik from Russia.
Russia started sending the Sputnik V vaccine to Mexico in February. Pfizer has just started sending its vaccine there. As an aside, it seems obvious that Biden and AMLO ought to join forces on not only a vaccine program but a cross-border health initiative, especially given the number of workers who need to move back and forth between the two countries.
Before COVID, SPJ had a superb program through which doctors and nurses would come over from El Paso once a month to run a clinic for its community. I observed the program several times, and it was always packed with families.
The Biden administration should also reinstate the permit process that allowed people with serious medical problems to get permits to go to El Paso to visit specialists who were willing to see them on a pro bono basis.
Next to the workshop area is another room full of clothing, shoes and other family items. These are gathered in El Paso and brought across to SPJ, often with difficult contacts with Mexican customs officials. When a sufficient amount has been gathered, SPJ will notify the community and distribute the items.
There is also a library and a program to help with computer issues.
The schools are closed and, unlike in the U.S., there is no capacity for online learning. Computers and the internet are not available. Our struggles with online learning pale in comparison to what Mexico is facing.
Although violence here is much less than in Juárez itself, it is still an issue.
This was a highly encouraging visit. Under Jane’s tireless leadership, SPJ has managed to continue and even expand its important work. This is what I see so often on the border – human services provided by relentless individuals like her. This is why I keep going back.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
