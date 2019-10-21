Two recent incidents that are still playing out illustrate the interconnectedness of the world – in this case, in relation to China.
The first has to do with Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who issued a tweet in support of the Hong Kong residents protesting against the Chinese government’s clampdown on freedoms in that province.
The Chinese government’s reaction was swift in condemning Morey’s message. It blocked or scaled down NBA-scheduled events in China and canceled broadcasts of NBA games in the country. Morey quickly deleted his tweet and stated that he was merely “stating one thought,” meaning his comments were his alone.
Morey’s tweet and China’s reaction put NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a tight spot.
He quickly issued a statement that said, “We recognize that our two countries have different political systems and beliefs. And like many global brands, we bring our business to places with different political systems around the world.
“It is inevitable that people around the world – including from America and China – will have different viewpoints over different issues. It is not the role of the NBA to adjudicate those differences.”
Silver goes on to say that his league will not regulate what players, employees, and team owners have to say on political issues such as Hong Kong. He then closes the memo by stating, “Basketball runs deep in the hearts and minds of our two peoples. At a time when divides between nations grow deeper and wider, we believe sports can be a unifying force that focuses on what we have in common as human beings rather than our differences.”
On the heels of the NBA’s controversy in China, another one transpired related to Apple. After facing intense criticism from Chinese state media for an app offered in its App Store, Apple withdrew it. HKmap.live allows users to report police movements, a particularly effective tool in protest-racked Hong Kong.
The People’s Daily, which is the Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, accused Apple of directing thugs involved in the Hong Kong riots and warned the U.S. company that it is damaging its standing with Chinese consumers. What the Chinese government really meant was that Apple was damaging its reputation with the Chinese government, which could bring to bear actions that could hurt the company.
China’s government is made out of glass when it comes to criticism, from both internal and external parties. It is steadfastly determined to manage a hybrid capitalistic economy while adhering to the centrist communist strategy of the past in controlling its citizens. It is particularly sensitive to outside forces through which its citizens can be influenced.
The NBA has been very popular in China, especially after Chinese basketball star Yao Ming played in the NBA from 2002 to 2011. Many people view the NBA’s delicate handling of the situation as a sign that it is kowtowing to a bully. U.S. citizens and companies have a right to free speech and the development of their own business models – these are inalienable rights. However, the use of free speech can often have negative consequences when it comes to business.
Is it as simple as saying the U.S. and its companies should withdraw from world economics and politics and just focus on domestic issues? This is unrealistic because the U.S. accounts for less than 5% of the world’s population and about 22% of the world’s GDP.
If the U.S. wants to grow its economy and remain a competitive force throughout the world, our companies must establish business in other countries, including China, which is the most populous country in the world and the second largest economy.
It is good that NBA- and Apple-type controversies with China occur. They serve to highlight to the world the lines in the sand that the Chinese government creates when it feels its citizens are being unduly influenced by outside forces. As more and more foreign companies trade with China, and its companies establish business throughout the world, the Chinese government is going to have to resolve the question of how much freedom it grants its citizens.
Limiting NBA activities in China is bound to rile up Chinese fans that are not involved in any of the recent controversies and make them realize how petty the controlling forces in the government can be.
With the proliferation of worldwide trade and social media, it will be impossible for China to put the genie back in the bottle when it comes to limiting the forces shaping the beliefs of its citizens.
After more than 30 years of transforming its economy and connecting it to the world, China finds itself at the unusual crossroads of being connected politically and socially to the rest of the world – whether it likes it or not. This entails dealing with a little criticism and outside support of protestors within the country.