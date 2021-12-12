There’s plenty of bad news worldwide about migration.
There’s the tension at the Poland-Belarus border over migration and the mistreatment of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas. In November, 31 migrants died attempting to cross the English Channel.
There are also the increasingly authoritarian leaders in the three Central American countries – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – that are sending the most migrants to the U.S. border. Many predict that the past Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, will be indicted and extradited to the U.S.
And the news might get worse as climate change forces even more to flee their home countries.
However, there are bright spots, some of which have been overlooked and underutilized. Take a look at five programs that are helping migrants in the Juárez-Paloma-Deming area.
We began taking food and clothing to La Casa del Migrante in late 2018 and have always been amazed at the dedication, energy and humanity of its leader, Padre Javier Calvillo. He has had up to 500 migrants a night, and they have always received safety, shelter, food and medical care. He is the leader in the Juárez area.
Ruben Garcia of Annunciation House in El Paso is the unquestioned leader on the U.S. side and has been caring for migrants for 43 years, using a vast network of resources in addition to his own shelters. When I spoke to him in October, he was expecting as many as 200 sometime that day. How can he endure this constant pressure? “The people keep me young,” he says.
The multistory Respettrans building near the international bridge in Juárez looks like a wreck from the outside but inside there is order, cleanliness, ample food and an attitude of caring. When the director, Grecia Herrera, is working at her day job, the migrant residents manage the facility. For example, a young man from the state of Michoacán named Gerardo Quevedo is in charge of the ground floor, which includes the cooking and eating area.
When we last visited, about 180 migrants were staying there, mostly women with children from Michoacán.
Much of their food and clothing comes from the Dignity Mission in Placitas, New Mexico, which makes huge monthly deliveries to Eva Moya in El Paso who, in turn, gets them delivered across the border to shelters in Juárez.
The Tierra del Oro shelter in Palomas is much smaller, housing about 30 people when I visited on Nov. 19 and met the new director, Nidia Tejada, from Saltillo, Mexico. Migrants often arrive suddenly at any time of the day or night. Fortunately, the shelter is supplied with food, clothing and baby supplies via the work of Border Partners in Deming, a tireless volunteer named Sandra Magallanes also from Deming and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Silver City led by Barbara Gabioud.
Last, I want to mention the volunteers in Deming who started a shelter in 2018 when the Border Patrol simply dumped hundreds of migrants in their community. Volunteers initially set up housing in an old airplane hangar and then moved to the armory. There was always a sense of enormous pride in their work, and I remember Aaron Sera, the city manager, saying, “Our goal is to be the model shelter on the Southwest border.”
The shelter had to close when the Remain in Mexico program began, and now it is a food bank that is very much needed in Deming, one of New Mexico’s poorer communities. Ariana Saladares, the co-founder of Colores United, which manages the food bank, says that she plans to build a new shelter about 10 miles south of Deming that would house 100 migrants at the beginning. “We’re always welcoming,” she says. “We have to invest in humanity.”
This is a program that should be given federal support.
These shelters are not connected administratively, but they have a common bond in terms of their sense of humanity. Yes, many of those seeking asylum may eventually not qualify; they may have to make the brutal trip back to their home countries where they will have to face not only those who loaned the money for the trip north but also the gangs who forced them to flee in the first place. But everyone who comes north should be treated with humanity. That’s the message that these five shelters and their leaders convey.
Morgan Smith has been documenting conditions on the border for the last decade. He can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.