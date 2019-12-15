Last year, negotiators from the U.S., Canada and Mexico modified the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, in several major areas.
In the revised pact, now referred to as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, North American content in automobiles manufactured in the continent was raised from 62.5% to 75%. And 45% of the content of pickup trucks and 40% of the content of light trucks needs to be built by workers earning more than $16 per hour.
Additionally, the renegotiated agreement includes stricter provisions for intellectual property and stronger protection for drug patents. It eases the flow of digital trade and includes what was referred to as a dialogue for environmental and labor standards.
Mexico ratified the agreement last June, while Canada preferred to monitor what the Democratic-controlled U.S. House would do once presented with the agreement before it would take action.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her House leadership did not believe that the renegotiated agreement had strict enough labor and environmental elements, and enforcement. They also had a problem with a provision that gives major pharmaceutical companies up to 10 years of exclusivity and protection from competition for certain drugs.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has been in negotiations with key Democrats in the House to iron out differences on the agreement. On Thursday, Pelosi and President Trump announced that the U.S., Mexico and Canada had formally reached an agreement. The House is expected to put the trade agreement to vote before the end of the year.
Several areas were negotiated for the two sides to make this announcement.
First, Democrats concerned about monitoring whether Mexico would actually pay workers in the truck plants an average of $16 per hour wanted a formal enforcement procedure. Mexico balked at this provision but agreed on a mechanism to settle disputes and allow neutral third-parties to accompany American and Mexican regulators for verification. A committee will be set up in case of non-compliance. Non-compliance could result in penalties.
Another sticking point that was solved during negotiations was the fact that the U.S. wanted to clarify what constitutes steel and aluminum produced in North America. Mexico, a country that does not produce its own aluminum, would not agree to this provision but would be open to discussing stricter rules for these metals in five years.
Finally, the provision of the agreement that allows drugs from pharmaceutical companies to be free from competition from generic brands for 10 years was taken out. This will give consumers much quicker access to critical drugs while allowing lawmakers to say to constituents that they have kept big pharmaceutical companies in check.
On Dec. 17, representatives from all three North American countries will be in Mexico City to sign the modified, and re-modified trade agreement, which at first blush is a win for all sides.
The Trump administration gets a win because the president spent a significant part of his campaign and his first year in office bashing NAFTA and our trading partners. Trump’s path to a solution was a modified NAFTA, which was contingent on Mexico and Canada willing to participate in negotiations.
Just as important was the cooperation of the House leadership to pass the agreement. Failure to have successfully worked with the partners and Democrats would have painted the president into a corner. It would have brought on a wave of uncertainty as to whether the original NAFTA would remain in place.
Democrats get a win because they were able to shape the agreement around the major issues that are near and dear to the party’s heart, including labor and the environment, while appeasing their constituents that are pro-NAFTA. They can now tell constituents worried about the agreement that they strong-armed tougher labor, environmental and pharmaceutical requirements into the agreement, while adding tougher enforcement standards.
The agreement will not satisfy everyone – there will certainly be far-left progressives and hardline conservatives that will not vote for the agreement because of influential constituent groups or deep-rooted politics. However, the agreement, in its present form, should appeal or satisfy the concerns of the majority of House members.
A new trade agreement is also a win for all three countries by allowing them to attract new investment that was on the fence due to the uncertainty of the renegotiated agreement. It will also allow skittish existing companies to invest in their operations with confidence. This is welcome news.