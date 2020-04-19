By now most people have seen the aerial shots of cars lined up for miles waiting to get a box of food for their families. While there are a lot of unknowns about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping our country, one thing is certain – our community is in need of food.
When the economy shuts down, there is a ripple effect and the most basic needs become the most immediate and the most critical. For too many El Pasoans, putting food on the table right now is a struggle.
In the last few weeks, the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has distributed more than 100,000 emergency food boxes to over 35,000 families weekly. It’s true that all five of our food bank locations are full with families in need; we have never seen this amount of need before.
While unemployment numbers continue to rise and children remain out of school – a place where most can rely on breakfast and lunch each day – we know the need for food will continue. We are proud of what our organization has been able to accomplish, but we’re calling on the community to lend a helping hand.
Through the incredible generosity of the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation and the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, a $1 million matching grant donation has been established to help feed El Pasoans during this pandemic. That means for every $1 donated, $1 will be matched – up to $1 million.
To date, $400,000 has been raised, but there is still money (and food) on the table and plenty of need in our community.
Times are tough, but I know that in the hard times is when our community shines. El Paso has been tested and has risen to the challenge on more than one occasion. We are a community that takes care of each other when needed, and I am confident that this city will not let our neighbors go hungry.
I am asking you to give what you can. Whether that is $1, $5, or if you can spare it, more. If you can’t give financially, please consider volunteering your time to help us package and distribute food to families. There is an increased need for volunteers and a decline in the number of people who are able to leave their houses.
Every dollar goes a long way. In fact, for every $1 donated, we can provide 7 meals to families in need.
We know that hunger does not discriminate. There are children, single-parent households, veterans, senior citizens and working-class families who need food now and in the weeks to come until our community, and our economy, recovers.
Please consider donating at ElPasoansFightingHunger.org/donate or by texting FeedingEl
Paso to 243725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.