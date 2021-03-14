Until recently, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has appeared to be invincible.
Since AMLO’s resounding 2018 election he has survived a stagnant economy, a record-setting number of homicides and his mishandling of the pandemic. He has scorned it, made fun of those who wear masks and seemed oblivious to the fact that Mexico ranks third in the world in the number of deaths.
Now the first chink in his armor has appeared: His treatment of women.
The issue centers on Felix Salgado, a candidate for governor of the state of Guerrero who AMLO has been supporting. Although Salgado has been accused of rape by several women, AMLO has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and has refused to retract his support.
Women in Mexico are deeply dissatisfied with AMLO, and last year’s International Women’s Day saw thousands of protesters. This year, on March 8, there were protests and violence around the national palace with some 81 injuries.
This month – International Women’s Month – gives AMLO another opportunity to recover.
There are many women he could support in Juárez and Palomas who have been leaders in promoting social justice and providing assistance to the needy. Let’s first look at Juárez.
Elenita Porras, who I wrote about earlier, spent 49 years running a program for young women struggling with drugs called Reto a la Juventud. Although she has now retired, she has left the program in good hands.
Angela Borreguero has for 30 years been a leader in the Fundación Mascareñas, a program that provides college scholarships for talented Mexican kids from the Juárez area. Since 1988 it has provided 3,100 scholarships or about 100 a year. Nearly 310 of the scholarship recipients have gone on to get either master’s degrees or doctorates.
The pandemic has forced it to cancel its main fundraising events and money is tight but Borreguero says, “We’re not quitting.”
Patricia Solis is the founder of Los Ojos de Dios, an orphanage that treats children with disabilities. She was the one who persuaded then-President Felipe Calderón to provide health care to orphans for whom there was no documentation.
Lorena Solares is the teacher for a small school for Tarahumara kids in a deeply impoverished area on the west edge of Juárez. It’s a lonely location for a young woman, but when asked if she missed her family, she pointed to her students and said, “This is my family.”
Sister Betty Campbell came to Juárez 25 years ago with Father Peter Hinde, who died of the COVID-19 late last year, and together they founded Tabor House. She has continued her work with the women in her neighborhood, as well as assisting Padre Javier Calvillo at La Casa del Migrante.
In Palomas, Ivonne Romero and her husband, Sergio, have maintained the Pink Store near the port of entry for more than 25 years. In addition to its excellent food, their store is full of pottery and artifacts from all over Mexico. Out of loyalty to their employees and to the many artists who depend on them, they kept the store open through the most violent years, even though tourism from the United States had almost completely disappeared.
Maria López was the “suplente” to Mayor Estanislao “Tanys” Garcia. When he was murdered, she took over as mayor, or “presidente municipal” and tried to clean up the corruption in the city police force. One day she was forced off the road and several men took her away in their car. “If you don’t restore two police officers to their jobs,” she was told, “we will kill you.” Assuming that she would be killed no matter what she did, López said, “No.”
The kidnappers finally released her and said that if she had been a man, they would have killed her.
Reina Cisneros is the matriarch of a huge family – children and grandchildren – but she has always found time to help others in need, especially older people who have been abandoned by their families.
Berenice Herrera is one of three sisters from the town of Ascención to the south of Palomas. They have all strived for education, and Bere, as she is called, now has a master’s degree and is a business manager at UTEP in El Paso. She is also a volunteer for La Casa de Amor Para Niños in Palomas, identifying and supporting teenagers who want to continue through college. La Casa was originally an orphanage for very small kids but now focuses on teenage girls. Bere believes that a high school education isn’t enough. College is essential.
To his credit, half of AMLO’s cabinet members are women, but he needs to do much more and now. International Women’s Month is the time.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
Log In
