A couple of weeks ago, I was in Juárez – my 12th trip to El Paso’s sister city and nearby Palomas since late March. Despite the uproar over the treatment of refugees from Haiti, the struggle to deal with the ongoing migrant surge and the ongoing criticism of the Biden administration, I see five hopeful opportunities for the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, that have been largely neglected.
One, the shelter situation
A recent New York Times article titled “Squalid Border Camp Closed. A New One is Worse” gives the impression that all border shelters are unfit, but what I have seen in Juárez and Palomas has been completely different.
The care and commitment I saw recently at Respettrans in Juárez, that I have seen repeatedly at La Casa del Migrante, which is also in Juárez, and Tierra de Oro in Palomas, as well as in Deming, New Mexico when it was sheltering migrants in 2019 is extraordinary. These shelters need recognition and support, however, and they should be called upon to play a greater role in this current crisis.
Two, volunteers
The role of volunteers in these facilities and in other border programs has to be recognized. We Democrats tend to focus on government solutions to problems like these border issues, but the volunteers that I have been working with – both Mexican and American – have a perseverance, commitment and sense of urgency that cannot be matched either by our increasingly cumbersome government or Mexico’s corrupt and indifferent one.
Three, processing delays
There were 208 migrants at Respettrans on Sept. 23, mostly from Michoacán, Mexico. Most had been waiting at least two months for an initial hearing. These hearings are not complicated; many migrants are young men who have come here for economic reasons, clearly don’t qualify for asylum status and could be processed quickly. Many of the women with children are clear cases for asylum status; they too could be processed quickly. Why the enormous delays?
Four, border health
For years, the nonprofit, Siguiendo los Pasos de Jesús, or SPJ, has sponsored monthly health clinics on the west side of Juárez run by a host of high-level medical professionals from El Paso who volunteered their time and skills. This was essential in an area where health services from the Mexican government simply don’t exist.
Unfortunately, Jane Fuller, SPJ’s executive director, has just written to say, “The El Paso doctors will not go. They are too afraid of the poor vaccination rates in Mexico.” We can and must fix this by delivering vaccines but also with a stronger cross-border health care initiative.
Five, border security
On the evening of Sept. 23, I visited with two Border Patrol officers by the huge wall that separates Sunland Park, New Mexico, and Anapra, Mexico, just west of El Paso and Juárez. Spotting a dark colored car cruising slowly through Anapra, they took out binoculars and checked its plates. Since this is an area where “coyotes” bring migrants to cross the wall, it’s logical to assume that the driver is scouting the wall in preparation for an illegal crossing. But with no communication between U.S. and Mexican agencies, little can be done to forestall a crossing attempt.
How to take advantage of these opportunities? Is this a role for Ken Salazar, our new ambassador to Mexico, a distinguished public servant and former U.S. Senator from my home state of Colorado?
He is “on the ground” in Mexico and can focus on the reality of these opportunities unlike our leaders in Washington who seem paralyzed by the politics. Good luck and best wishes.
Morgan Smith visits the border at least monthly to document conditions there and to assist a variety of humanitarian organizations. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.
