When I lived and worked in Mexico City, illegal drugs were shunned by the “gente decente” in virtually all classes. Being known as a drug user carried a very bad stigma.
At the time, I had the unfortunate luck of having the name Pacheco, which in Mexico was a slang word used like “stoner.” Asking somebody, “Eres muy Pacheco?” meant, “Are you really stoned?” However, even joking about smoking marijuana or other drugs was generally frowned upon.
It has been interesting to watch Mexico inch closer to legalizing marijuana as a recreational drug. On March 10, Mexico’s lower house of Congress voted in favor of medical, industrial and recreational legalization of marijuana. The bill, which would allow adults over 18 to possess up to 28 grams of marijuana, now goes to Mexico’s Senate, which is not expected to begin debate on it until September.
Political experts in Mexico are predicting that the Senate will pass the bill and send it to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is expected to sign the bill into law.
In 2018, the Mexican Supreme Court issued a ruling essentially doing away with the prosecution of people caught with marijuana for personal use. Its stance was that the criminal prosecution of marijuana users was an injustice against their constitutional rights. The current marijuana bill essentially makes the court’s ruling a law on the books.
If signed into law, Mexico will be only the third country in the world, after Uruguay and Canada, to fully legalize the use of marijuana.
Several factors need to be considered going forward.
First, the legalization of marijuana will probably have little impact on the trafficking of more lucrative and dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamines, heroin or cocaine.
Taxes on the legal sale of marijuana could bring needed money to Mexico. However, the social and law enforcement issues surrounding the legalization of this drug are similar to those in the U.S.
One striking difference is what legalization will do to the many marijuana farmers who have depended on growing the crop to feed their families. It could have a big effect on families in Mexico’s Golden Triangle region (the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa) where a lot of Mexico’s marijuana production is based.
For many families in that region, growing marijuana has become as common as growing wheat, corn or alfalfa, only more lucrative. Typically, growers sell their marijuana crop to the cartels who then move it and sell it at a stiff mark-up.
Growers do not normally grow rich. But, for many, the revenue allows them to feed their families and to remain on the land. How will they be impacted by recreational marijuana? It’s a big unknown. Could they simply pivot and produce for the legal market? Will the legal market eventually lead to overproduction, which will hurt their prospects in the long run? The cartels might deem the trafficking of marijuana to be less attractive if it is legalized and may choose to focus on the harder drugs.
Another big unknown is what kind of economic impact marijuana-seeking tourists would bring to Mexican border towns, as well as destination resorts such as Cancun, Mazatlan and Puerto Peñasco. One can imagine drunk and stoned Europeans and Americans in popular Mexican party destinations. If so, will Mexico have safeguards in place to prevent potential bad effects on communities? Right now, Mexico lacks services to help drug addicts or people who are experiencing the negative effects of a drug.
If marijuana is legalized in the near future, will the Mexican government have time to put in place regulations and policies to properly administer a nationwide, legalized marijuana program? This is a major challenge in U.S. states that have legalized the drug. Just because policymakers have set a date when legalization will occur does not mean the government will be fully ready to handle it.
Finally, Mexico’s ability to capitalize on the legal sale of marijuana will depend on its ability to efficiently collect taxes from growers and vendors. Mexico has always had problems collecting taxes. It continues to rank among the largest countries with the lowest tax revenue in proportion to its gross domestic product. It is anyone’s guess whether it will do better in the collection of marijuana taxes.
Mexico, the country in which the word “marijuana” originated, will have a lot of work to do to roll out legalized marijuana. Even though the bill still has to pass the Senate and be signed by AMLO, policymakers and bureaucrats should already be discussing details.
