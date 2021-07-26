Democrats and Republicans have been negotiating the passage of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill focused on repairing traditional infrastructure, including bridges, highways and airports. However, a chunk of the proposed funding should be invested in the international ports of entry on the U.S. border with Mexico.
In 2019, Mexico became the United States’ largest trading partner, with U.S.-Mexico trade totaling $614.5 billion. Last year, during the pandemic, it fell back down to No. 2, but the number of goods and services that the two countries trade is enormous.
Since the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented in 1994, U.S. exports to Mexico have increased by 517%, making our neighbor to the south extremely important to the U.S. economy. Likewise, the U.S. is important to the economic health of Mexico.
Commercial ports are literally the portals of trade, where products such as pharmaceuticals, consumer products and agricultural goods are exported to Mexico, and where products grown or manufactured in Mexico come into the U.S. Ports of entry are also be pedestrian crossings where travelers hand-carry goods bought in either country.
Ports are not only where legal trade is conducted; they are also front and center in the effort to prevent the importation of illegal products that could cause harm to the U.S. The most obvious are illegal drugs, but certain plants, foods and animals that can spread pests across the border are also intercepted at ports of entry.
There are 50 vehicle and pedestrian crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. Some are modern or have been modernized, but many are aging and inefficient. I always say that to keep economic development humming along, you have to keep infrastructure ahead of development. We cannot let the surge in trade overwhelm aging infrastructure at ports of entry. Delays cost money and ultimately increase the price of products to consumers.
New infrastructure also needs to be accompanied by humans. It doesn’t do any good to add more lanes to a port of entry if extra Customs and Border Protection personnel are not assigned to the port. But expanding the number of CBP officers is not easy.
CBP candidates first need to complete an extensive background check, which can take up to a year. Oftentimes, the candidate will go through a portion of the background check and take another job before it is finished. Next, the candidate will go through an 89-day training period. After training, the new CBP officer will have to shadow an experienced officer for one year before being assigned any major responsibilities.
CBP officers are not the only type of personnel needed. In recent years, many immigrants who have arrived at the southern border have gone to ports of entry to seek asylum. If a port of entry is stretched thin, CBP officers may be taken off cargo lanes to process immigrants’ claims, take them for medical examinations and send them to consolidation centers. But mission support personnel can help with those duties, allowing CBP officers to do the job they were trained for.
The infrastructure bill is aimed at getting Americans back to work after a year and a half of the terrible pandemic and to improve aging infrastructure throughout the country. That will be needed for the U.S. to compete against countries such as China in the future.
Mexico has proven a solid trading partner, which millions of U.S. jobs, companies and exports rely on. If the U.S. makes the wise move of investing in port infrastructure at its southern border, Mexico also must reciprocate by doing the same thing with its ports of entry. Often, planning is difficult on the border because the two federal governments, along with state and local governments, must work in concert. Timing is extremely important to get binational projects started and successfully completed.
The administrations of President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador must work together closely to modernize infrastructure on the border. The symbiotic trade relationship that the U.S. and Mexico have developed over the past few decades has been made possible by their ports of entry, and now is the time to invest in them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.