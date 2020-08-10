For want of a nail the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe the horse was lost. For want of a horse the rider was lost. For want of a rider the battle was lost. For want of a battle the kingdom was lost. And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.”
I remember being fascinated by this proverb when I was in elementary school. It taught me that overlooking the smallest details can wreak havoc on a project. This ancient proverb lends itself well to the situation the United Kingdom is facing with Brexit, its exit from the European Union.
The focal points of Brexit have involved macro issues such as how to pull the U.K. out of the EU, how tariffs on future trade will be handled, whether the U.K. will form its own free trade agreement with the U.S., and how EU standards on products entering EU countries will be applied to soon-to-be, ex-EU member, the U.K.
These are hot topics, but there’s something more mundane that could have an oversized impact: pallets. I mean the frames, usually made of wood, used for carrying goods, and the issue is threatening to have an immediate impact on the U.K.’s trade with the EU.
The U.K. officially left the EU on Jan. 30, but with the agreement that it will have an 11-month transition period that will last through the end of 2020. This cushion allows the U.K. to remain in the EU’s customs region and to continue to adhere to EU rules. However, come Jan. 1, 2021, whether it has a trade deal with the EU or not, the U.K. will fully exit this organization.
At that time, pallets moving goods between the U.K. and EU-member countries will have to comply with the International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures – publication 15.
The ISPM-15 mandates that for purposes of controlling the spread of diseases and plant pests, most wood pallets must be baked for 30 minutes at 132.8 degrees.
The EU exempts member nations from this requirement, but after Jan. 1, the U.K. will no longer be an EU member.
The U.K.’s Timber Packaging and Pallet Confederation already has stated that it is short of ISPM-15 compliant pallets, and because of the pandemic does not think that it will have sufficient numbers of pallets to accommodate the trade between the U.K. and the EU.
Imagine how something as mundane as a pallet can stop trade in its tracks. Over the years, I have come to appreciate the importance of the inconspicuous pallet.
My office is surrounded by manufacturing and distribution operations here on the U.S.-Mexico border. Some of my neighbors are spending more than $50,000 a month (yes, a month) on pallets to ship their products. Pallets are so precious that there are companies that come daily to the industrial parks surrounding my office to pick up pallets that can be reconditioned and to recycle the wood or plastic in other pallets that can’t be reconditioned. While used pallets leave the parks, flatbed trucks deliver new or reconditioned pallets on which cargo will be shipped.
So many products that we consume come to us stacked on pallets that are loaded into truck trailers or rail car containers. One of the most in-demand jobs in any industrial park is a forklift operator who can deftly load, unload and stack pallets on high racking. Without forklift operators, supply chains and trade itself would come to a grinding halt.
Pallets are a pain to transport because they are not solid, and a lot of space is wasted when you stack them on a trailer. In logistics, the goal is to maximize a load of cargo in any mode of transportation being used, given weight limits and space. While pallets generally don’t weigh very much, they are bulky and only a limited amount can be transported at a time. So they are generally not shipped to destinations far from where they are manufactured.
As virtually all major and even minor aspects of Brexit have been discussed ad nauseam, the humble but extremely powerful pallet seems to have been overlooked.
Reports have estimated that at least 100 million pallets move cargo between the U.K. and EU annually. What happens if there is a pallet shortage remains to be seen. It would certainly be an inauspicious start for the two entities if a lack of pallets disrupts supply chains, the distribution system and overall trade – not a good prospect in the age of the pandemic.
In the meantime, British policymakers should memorize the following: For want of a nail the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe the horse was lost. For want of a horse…
