El Paso has a significant opportunity to set an example for businesses around the country.
The pandemic has laid bare many ongoing multi-faceted economic and racial inequalities, and, in response, many businesses have turned their focus to their communities. 2020 pushed businesses, whether multinational corporations or local companies, to look closely at their employees, customers and leadership structure – together known as environmental, social and governance issues.
ESG topics increasingly are drawing the attention of investors, and businesses are evolving their strategies to address racial and gender diversity, climate change and carbon emissions, as well as corporate decision and policymaking.
Businesses in El Paso have a responsibility to address ESG concerns. Climate change, for example, is a key and pressing challenge here in this desert city.
El Paso has grown into a regional powerhouse, and its location on the U.S.-Mexico border symbolizes its role as a connector of American talent and resources to the broader global economy. A multicultural community with strong American values that’s ranked in the top 10 places to live in Texas, El Paso has thrived in recent years.
Given the incredibly diverse population of El Paso, this city can lead on social principles.
It’s important that businesses are represented by El Paso residents of different races and genders. And businesses must address the broad question: How can we as a community, bring greater rigor to understanding our impact on our environment and community, set meaningful goals and measure progress?
That’s what ESG is all about.
At this turning point, El Paso businesses have an opportunity to integrate ESG risks and opportunities into their long-term business strategies and demonstrate progress. This can create opportunities for capital to continue to flow to these businesses from across the globe. Already, BlackRock, State Street and other investor groups are demanding action, which will likely spread throughout the investor community.
More and more companies are voluntarily preparing and presenting ESG information beyond industry and SEC requirements to describe their long-term value creation strategies and to meet the stakeholder demands. A KPMG survey shows that 80% of 100 top companies are reporting on their operational sustainability, as of 2020. That’s up from 40% in 2005.
This movement will make our economy more resilient, benefitting the businesses and people of El Paso.
The KPMG audit practice has worked with corporations that are leading the charge to address ESG, pursuing trends in climate reporting, diversity and inclusion, digital transformation and more. For example, there are already best practices for reporting carbon footprint disclosures.
Our El Paso business community can seize this opportunity and demonstrate that few cities are as attuned to the environment and social change as El Paso.
Caroline Garcia is a KPMG audit partner based in the El Paso region.
