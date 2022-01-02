2021 promised new beginnings. The reality was more of a long slide toward something closer to normal.
The nation’s political turmoil continued into 2021 with a mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. The pandemic also continued into 2021 with the delta variant becoming the dominant strain and a new variant emerging, omicron. So did turmoil in Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawing after 20 years of conflict.
Let’s acknowledge: Life has been hard. Truly.
But there was also plenty of good this year. A few examples:
- 2021 launched a new era of private spaceflight and a resurgent NASA, which flew a small robotic helicopter over mars and sent a probe into the Sun’s atmosphere for the first time in history. Go humans!
- There was the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Getting less attention: The world’s first malaria vaccine was approved — a historic milestone in the effort to combat the disease, which kills half a million people each year.
- The Olympics in Japan was filled with inspirational moments, perhaps none more important than a courageous decision by an American gymnastics superstar that sparked a much-needed national conversation about mental health.
For a look back at some of the things that happened in El Paso in 2021, flip to pages 6 and 7 in The B Section.
And below I share, as per tradition, the Top 10 most-clicked stories on ElPasoInc.com. These are simply the stories that received the most pageviews online over the past 12 months. That means stories posted earlier had the advantage of being online longer. Links to the stories are in the online version of this column.
I begin with No. 10:
10) “Locally owned wholesale grocery opens new store this week” Oct. 3, 2021: El Pasoans love to read about the latest shops, restaurants and national chains to open or expand in the Sun City. (We’re still waiting for Ikea and Cheesecake Factory.) El Pasoans also love news about grocery stores. This story about a locally owned wholesale and bulk grocery chain expanding in the city had both.
9) “Fourth of July parades, fireworks & more” June 25, 2021: Where do you go to find Fourth of July festivities like fireworks and parades? Apparently, for many, the answer was ElPasoInc.com or The B Section.
8) “A family affair: Aguilar dynasty going strong” June 25, 2019: The show at the Don Haskins Center in 2019 featured one of the borderland’s most beloved ranchero performers and mixed traditional Latin equestrianism with the spectacle of a multimedia rock concert – smoke, lasers and all. Pepe Aguilar returned in 2021.
7) “Ascarate Park: Transforming 420 acres into regional attraction” June 4, 2021: El Paso County knows Ascarate Park’s 420 acres are full of untapped potential. It has plans to dramatically escalate investment in the park, forging public-private partnerships, grants, bonds and other funding to raise between $70 million and $90 million to transform it into a regional attraction.
6) “Most powerful in Texas? Guess again, governor” Sept. 2, 2011: This article was written in 2011 when Rick Perry was governor, so I’m not sure why it drew so much attention in 2021. Spoiler alert: The speaker of the House and lieutenant governor arguably wield more power in Texas than the governor.
5) “Memories of Gene Autry when he bought the Texans” April 9, 2021: El Paso sports writing legend and longtime El Paso Inc. columnist Ray Sanchez took a stroll down memory lane and wrote about Gene Autry. Sanchez tells the story of flying to LA to have dinner with the singing cowboy, as he was known. Autry owned the El Paso Texans, which he purchased for one dollar.
4) “Tower trouble” Nov. 28, 2021: It was a popular tourist attraction until it closed more than three years ago. Turns out the Wyler Aerial Tramway is also the only way for maintenance and repair crews to transport heavy equipment to the tower network atop the Franklin Mountains. The alternative is a steep hike up the mountain. So the towers, which are used by law enforcement, federal agencies and for emergency communications, aren’t being maintained, raising national security concerns. Repairs and upgrades to the tramway remain only partially funded.
3) “4 things you may not know about Doobie Brothers” Sept. 13, 2019: Did you know that Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, the Doobie brothers’ lead guitarist between 1974 and 1979 developed an interest in missile defense systems in the mid-1980s? That fact and others continued to draw attention to this article, which was published in 2019 before the rock ’n’ roll band performed at the Plaza Theater that September.
2) “El Paso to be in ABC News national spotlight” Sept. 15, 2021: El Pasoans like to see the Sun City (too often considered the underdog) shine on the national stage. In September, El Paso was featured in an ABC News special, “Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture.” The online description of the show stated: “El Paso is a setting where different storylines converge, including the historic scourge of white supremacy, the politics of the border crisis and the blending of culture with food, faith and family. But El Paso is more than all of that.” I couldn’t agree more.
1) “10 fun SUN facts” May 10, 2021: El Pasoans love, love the sun – who wouldn’t in a city where the sun shines about 300 days a year? – so it’s no surprise that this article would get more pageviews than any other article on ElPasoInc.com in 2021. The list of facts about the sun from NASA originally ran alongside local content in an issue of El Paso Kids Inc. that featured the sunny Amigo Man on the cover.
