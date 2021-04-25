In 2020, under the pandemic’s big gray cloud, two things occurred that have likely never occurred simultaneously in modern history: unemployment soared, and personal income grew.
That unemployment soared is perhaps the least surprising thing someone could say about last year. That personal income grew is more unexpected.
It’s an indication of the size of the impact of the stimulus checks and extra jobless benefits, and the impact has been especially significant in communities like El Paso where incomes and the cost of living are low.
Last spring, when Americans on unemployment insurance were paid an extra $600 jobless benefit, about two-thirds made more unemployed than they did at work, researchers at the University of Chicago found. And the percentage was likely even higher in El Paso. (The extra $600 benefit expired in July and is now $300 a week.)
None of this is new – the stimulus checks and jobless benefits have gotten a lot of attention – but I’m not sure the significance of the next big infusion, payments to parents with no strings attached, has sunk in.
Like the stimulus checks and extra jobless benefits, it “would have a bigger proportional impact here (in El Paso) than elsewhere – and it will have a big impact throughout the nation,” says Tom Fullerton, an economist at The University of Texas at El Paso.
The change is simple but radical.
Stuffed in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Biden in March, the measure technically expands the child tax credit for 2021. But in practice it’s effectively a guaranteed income for families with children delivered periodically, likely monthly.
Here’s how it works: Beginning in July, low- and middle-income families with children under age 17 will receive checks from the IRS for $250 per child ($300 per child under age 6) through December. That’s half the benefit. Families will claim the second half on their 2021 tax returns in 2022.
That amounts to a total benefit of $3,000 per child aged 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under 6.
The credit begins to phase out for single filers when their adjusted gross income reaches $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers). Given the median household income in El Paso is under $47,000, a lot of parents are going to receive checks.
The details are still being hammered out, so if you’re interested in knowing more, I’d recommend checking the latest headlines. You can also find 2021 child tax credit calculators online.
Fullerton says that preliminary estimates indicate that El Paso County may receive a total of $330 million in child tax credit dollars this year. That’s a big infusion of cash into the economy. It will be interesting to see how families use it.
The measure is temporary, but The Washington Post reported last week that President Biden is considering extending it through 2025 as some Democrats push to make it permanent.
On the other side of the aisle, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has proposed a child allowance plan of his own, and senators Marco Rubio and Mike Lee have proposed a more modest alternative.
Is it a good idea? A bad idea? How much is too much? What are the unintended consequences? Honestly, I don’t know. I’d like to think more about it. But it is clearly a social and economic experiment that deserves attention and study. The results will no doubt fuel debates about universal basic income, the proper role of government, work culture, federal debt and the value of domestic work.
In the meantime, businesses are struggling to hire even as unemployment remains elevated. How can that be? Some argue all of the stimulus is making it too easy for people to get paid to stay home. For more on that and other theories, flip to the story on the next page, 8A.
