Every year around this time we ask, “Who will be El Pasoan of the Year?”
Searching for the El Pasoan of the Year is something El Paso Inc. has done since 1996, and I’ve participated in it since I started here as a cub reporter in 2008.
That year, Janice Windle, then the president of the El Paso Community Foundation, was honored for 31 years of “working to improve the quality of life in El Paso, for saving the Plaza Theatre from becoming a parking lot, for adding a critical piece to the city’s Downtown redevelopment and for showing El Pasoans how they can help make their hometown a better place.”
The bar is high.
El Pasoan of the Year is not like Time magazine’s Person of the Year, which looks for the top newsmaker – that person who, for better or for worse, has done the most to influence events.
We are looking for the individual who has done the most to improve the quality of life or move El Paso forward over the course of the year. Sometimes we honor a body of work.
In 2006, El Paso Inc. expanded the project to include a Community Spirit Award. The first awardee was Paul Foster, who was awarded for creating El Paso’s third publicly traded company, his philanthropy and his commitment to El Paso.
So far, we have honored 24 individuals or groups as El Pasoans of the Year and 12 with the Community Spirit Award. We have nominated more than 110 El Pasoans for the honor since 2007. You can read more about the honorees online at ElPasoInc.com/news/el_pasoan_of_year.
Over the last couple of years, centrally isolated in this far west corner of Texas, El Pasoans have had to digest grief upon grief – “A lifetime burning in every moment.” – as a migrant crisis became a humanitarian crisis, a racist gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, and COVID-19 overwhelmed the region’s hospitals.
No two years are the same, and, this year, the nominees include two groups and four individuals who have distinguished themselves amid the pandemic. You can read more about them on pages 18 and 19.
El Paso Inc. has always been optimistic about the city’s future. And part of its mission is to help the city realize its potential by celebrating the financial, artistic, civic and social successes of those who live here. That’s what the award is all about.
How do we identify the nominees?
Our reporters, editors, sales professionals – everybody here – get to know a lot about El Paso over the course of a year and make recommendations. But our reach is still limited, so we rely on our readers and especially our previous honorees to help. They often highlight people we might never have considered.
Recommendations in hand, we then meet, inquire, research, meet some more, and, at the end of the weeks-long process, select the nominees, usually between five and 10.
As always, El Paso artist Nacho Garcia’s drawings of this year’s nominees are wonderful. He has a way of capturing, in a few strokes of his pen, peoples’ likenesses and personalities.
What now?
We go back to our previous El Pasoan of the Year honorees for help selecting the final honoree. That person or group will be revealed in the Dec. 27 issue.
