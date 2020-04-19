A few quick thoughts on something I couldn’t get off my mind last week: Scale.
I don’t mean the one sitting in the corner of the bathroom that judges all who dare to stand on it. I mean the scale of the pandemic, and response to it, and how hard it is to comprehend at a human scale.
More than 150,000 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, but what has often moved communities to action is a neighbor dying. I can’t truly grasp 22 million U.S. jobs lost over four weeks – it’s a number, albeit a terrible one. But learning a friend lost his job, throwing his family into turmoil – that hurts.
I can’t comprehend what $1 trillion is, let alone a $2 trillion pandemic relief package. I can try to put it in perspective (a million seconds is almost 12 days, a billion seconds is more than 31 years and a trillion seconds is about 31,700 years!) but I still fail to wrap my mind around it.
At one scale, the current health and economic crisis, along with the massive global response, is incomprehensible. At another, on a human scale, it is all too comprehensible. I think that’s one of the unique features of this pandemic, and how it scrambles the psyche.
On a global scale, it’s out of my control, and losing control is frightening. But I’ve found it helpful to bring my focus closer to home – to what I can control in my own tiny sphere of influence.
While I can’t control how governments respond to COVID-19, I can support local organizations that are helping El Pasoans in need. And while I can’t control the coronavirus, I can take actions that help ensure I don’t spread it to fellow El Pasoans and my colleagues.
While I don’t know how the pandemic will change life as we know it, I do know that I need to pull the beets in my garden because they are starting to bolt. And while I can’t control when schools reopen, I can make the most of every moment with my kids.
While I can’t control when I get to go back to work again – in an office – I can focus on producing the best newspaper possible. And while I can’t control whether there is toilet paper at Costco, I can join the 75% of the world that apparently does not use toilet paper to clean their nether regions and buy a bidet. Actually, no, that last one is a step too far.
Mark Mitchell, Ph.D., an author and professor (who I took philosophy with way back when I was a college student), has for well over a decade been proclaiming the benefits of localism – of working at a human scale and addressing problems at the community level.
“Yet perhaps this crisis, while revealing the fragility of many aspects of American society, can at the same time provide opportunities for a recovery,” Mitchell writes in a recent article.
As we are compelled to think about our mortality, “we can become reacquainted with both the fragility and beauty of human life,” he writes. As we learn to deal with the isolation of social distancing, “perhaps the importance of neighbors and the virtue of neighborliness will find new purchase.” And when we turn our attention toward our local places, “we may find ourselves overwhelmed by a sense of gratitude.”
I love local news, in part, because it operates on a human scale. True, sometimes it’s cheesy and, at its worst, petty. But, at its best, local news is concerned with our neighbors and the things that hit closest to home.
***
During this time of social distancing, I figure it’s a good time to mention I am now on Instagram. Find me @robbygray915.
I draw the line at tik tok and Snapchat. Posting snaps or posing as a “muser” on tik tok would be like pulling up in my Chrysler minivan dadmobile at a lowrider car show — not pretty.
You also won’t find me using many stickers, boomerang videos, heart eyes emojis, exclamation points or goofy gifs.
If El Paso Inc. is me in a suit, Instagram is me in dark blue jeans and a polo – a little more relaxed. On my profile, you will find a little reporting mixed in with dog and kid photos. And the occasional nostalgic #TBT.
Talking to Wall Street Journal Magazine, Brooklyn Mets star Kevin Durant described Instagram as an introvert’s utopia, a place to engage people from a safe distance. How a place for posting photos of your (meticulously manicured and curated) life could be for introverts was a head-scratcher. Now I’m starting to get it, although I can’t quite put my finger on why it’s appealing.
I look forward to seeing your likes there – from a safe social distance.
