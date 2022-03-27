As a young man, after completing his mandatory military service in Israel, Yoram Ettinger came to El Paso to live with his aunt and uncle. He attended the University of Texas at El Paso, where he learned English and was introduced to a culture very different from that of his home country.
“I discovered the world of fraternities and sororities,” Ettinger said. “It was an experience like in a Hollywood movie we’d watch in Israel.”
He went on to get more degrees and became the Consul General of Israel in Houston in the late 1980s. Later, he was appointed head of a Middle East research unit in the Israeli civil service.
“It exposed me to the striking gap between Middle East reality on the one hand and Western conventional wisdom, media, academia, policy-making on the other hand,” he said.
Today, Ettinger is retired as an Israeli diplomat and works as a Middle East researcher, speaker and consultant.
The El Paso expat, who resides in Tel Aviv, Israel, visits the Sun City a couple of times a year. He was in town recently and stopped by our Downtown office to talk briefly about the relevance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to U.S. policy on Iran.
The effects of Russia’s war have reverberated across the globe, including in the Middle East. And Ettinger argues the war holds lessons – and a warning – for the West, especially as it relates to its posture toward Iran and Israel.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine should be, I hope, a wake-up call for American policymakers who deluded themselves into thinking there is a ‘new world order,’ and in this new world, gone are the days of major wars – gone are the days of major ground invasions into other countries,” Ettinger said. “It’s driven by a noble eagerness for peaceful coexistence but, sadly, it’s just not reality.”
Buried in the avalanche of news out of Ukraine, are the Biden administration’s efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and a recent escalation in the long-simmering conflict between Israel and Iran.
Iranian and U.S. negotiators are reportedly close to reaching a deal meant to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Few details have been released. Iran, which claims its nuclear activities are peaceful, is weeks away from having enough highly enriched uranium for a bomb, according to the U.N. atomic agency.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Iran fired ballistic missiles into Iraq, destroying a building it said housed an Israeli intelligence operation. The New York Times reported that it was “retaliation for a previously secret Israeli airstrike on an Iranian drone factory.”
Ettinger argues that both Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, and the ayatollahs of Iran are to a large extent driven by a sense of history – unlike Americans, which are more focused on the present and future, as well as their wallets. And, as autocrats, Russian and Iranian leaders may be willing to sacrifice their economy and the well-being of their people in a way Western democracies won’t.
“The attitudes toward Putin and Russia, until the invasion, have been based on the assumption that Putin would like to advance the economy of his country, the standard of living of his country, therefore he would be willing to shelve the ideology of Soviet grandeur,” Ettinger said. “Well, we just got a reminder that Putin has different priorities and, likewise, so do the ayatollahs.”
“In spite of the Russian actions in Chechnya and in Soviet Georgia and the experience of the Crimean Peninsula and in Eastern Ukraine, still there was confidence that Russia was basically a good-faith partner to negotiation and amicable to peaceful existence,” he continued. “Most of the world doesn’t subscribe to Western values of peaceful coexistence, democracy and good-faith negotiation. That is true of Iran.”
But Russia didn’t get the easy victory it wanted, Ukraine is still fighting, the West has rallied behind it, NATO has stood united and Russia has been battered economically, I replied. Whatever the perception, is the reality illustrating the dangers of underestimating the U.S. and its allies?
“It’s too early to say. But irrespective of the outcome of the invasion, Ukraine is devastated because of a calculation, or miscalculation, of an eroded posture of deterrence,” Ettinger said. “That’s something we should take note of when it comes to Iran.”
Ettinger says the Russian invasion highlights the central importance of the U.S. having a solid military posture of deterrence as it relates to Iran or any other autocratic country.
“When it comes to the key lesson of the Russian invasion, we’re talking about the unreliability of security guarantees and the need for national security to be based on your military power bolstered by geographic depth and topographic dominance,” he said.
While Israel does not have geographic depth – it could fit in West Texas – the topography, including the towering mountain ridges of Judea and Samaria, make invasion more difficult, Ettinger said.
“The important thing for us to realize is you may shower upon certain rogue regimes as many dollars as you wish, but don’t kid yourself this is going to convince them not to advance their vision,” he said.
My intention is not to provide a balanced analysis here, but to pass along some of the thoughts of one El Paso expat and Middle East expert.
