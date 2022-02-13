In my last column, I mentioned we were working on something called Inc.quiries and to stay tuned for more information. Now, we are ready to introduce it.
First a little context.
Over its 25-year history, El Paso Inc. has forged a close connection to its readers and the community more broadly. I think it’s one of our greatest strengths, and one reason we have such loyal readers. A Knight-Gallup study released a couple of years ago found more Americans trust their local news organization than national news outlets.
Frankly, that connection to the community is why I’m here working in local news.
But there’s been a question on my mind lately: How do we maintain an authentic connection to the community and our readers as life increasingly moves from the physical world to the virtual world?
Tech companies talk a lot about how their products connect people. And they do. I don’t know how we would have produced a weekly newspaper during a pandemic without Zoom and the cloud.
But after years of virtual meetings and social media smackdowns, I think it’s clear to most Americans there is an intangible “something missing” that makes forging and nurturing true connection in the virtual world difficult.
There are many ways we connect with readers online, but we want to better involve readers in how the news gets made – what we cover in addition to the stories we brainstorm at our Monday morning news meetings. So, we have begun using a tool called Hearken, which organizations big and small – from the BBC to the Panama City News Herald – are using to engage with their audiences.
The tool makes it easy for readers to submit questions – general questions and on specific topics we are focused on.
If you subscribe to our email newsletters, you’ve probably already seen it in action or even submitted a question.
A couple of weeks ago, in an email newsletter, we asked, “What new, big construction projects in El Paso are you curious about?” Submissions helped to guide the story on the front page of this issue.
Most recently, we asked you to “let us know what questions you have about health and wellness in El Paso.” Our features editor, Cindy Ramirez, will use the questions we receive to guide the production of our next Medical and Health special section and future coverage.
You’ll also soon see the submission forms show up next to some web stories, and Inc.quiries will have a page of its own that will serve as a home for the tool where you can submit more general questions. It’s also where we will list past questions and answers.
Our editors and writers will select the questions to pursue. But as we receive more questions, there is a feature that allows readers to vote on their favorite questions.
In short: We want to know what you want to know. Look out for the Inc.quiries logo to show up more frequently and submit your questions.
