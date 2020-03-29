It’s Tuesday – Day 2 of working from home with my kids, ages 4, 8 and 9 – and I’m already exhausted. Truly.
Like many others across America, I’m working from home. Who knew how enjoyable writing with a miniature dachshund dozing on your lap could be? But to stop there would be to sugarcoat reality. Now is the time for seriousness. Honesty.
I write this to commiserate. I don’t think I’m the only one feeling off-kilter and a bit on edge.
Last week, online, I heard this sentiment a lot: “This is easy. Just stay home and watch Netflix from your couch and we can save the world.” I’m not sure who those people are who are just watching Netflix all day. Clearly they don’t have young kids at home.
Many parents are trying to keep their careers alive at home while guiding kids through online lessons as schools close indefinitely. This is no small thing. And they’re the fortunate ones with jobs. Others are applying for unemployment benefits.
Small-business owners who don’t have a safety net or the multimillion-dollar cash cushions that large corporations have are watching the businesses they poured their lives into shrivel. Again, this is no small thing.
Do you feel it? The tension, the uncertainty?
Reading the political clamor on Twitter, my mind wandered: Are we turning the cheek or turning the tables? Are we fearful, paralyzed or prudent? Courageous or reckless? Are we looking out or in? Taking or loving?
Do you feel it? The need to pause – to absorb. To take in what this all means. Hate the virus and love our neighbor.
We live in an older neighborhood that has a mix of families and older residents. On Nextdoor, the social media platform for neighborhoods, people offered supplies and other help. Some organized a “bear hunt,” which involved putting teddy bears in windows for kids to find.
With more kids at home, even how the neighborhood sounds has changed.
“Nothing more heartwarming than kids yelling and playing, their innocence so sweet. Appreciate it… once it’s gone… it’s gone!” one person posted on Nextdoor.
Elsewhere in El Paso, people used sidewalk chalk to share messages of encouragement with their neighbors. One of my favorites: A picture of Dory saying, “Just keep swimming.” #chalkyourwalkEP2020.
Stories are powerful and help us make sense of the world. They ground us. Help us find what is right. And right now more than ever they need to be told. Our reporters, David Crowder and Sara Sanchez, along with everybody else at El Paso Inc., are working tirelessly to bring you the latest updates on ElPasoInc.com and in our Sunday edition.
Do you have a photo or story to share? Is there something we are missing, holes in our coverage? Email us at news@elpasoinc.com.
Now it’s Thursday, and I’m finishing this column while listening to the Frozen II soundtrack. Somebody save me…
