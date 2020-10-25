The last time I spoke with Nico Tejeda, who oversees five hospitals in El Paso as the group CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, COVID-19 cases had fallen after a worrisome spike.
On his mind that Monday in late August, were concerns about a second wave.
“The last thing we want to see is a surge of COVID after Labor Day, plus kids going back to school, plus flu season,” Tejeda said. “That certainly would put a strain on our health system.”
Less than two months later, the second wave is here and it’s higher than the first, much higher. At the peak of the first wave in July, there were about 320 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in El Paso County. When I talked to Tejeda on Wednesday via Zoom, there were 571 hospitalized.
Tejeda said their doctors, nurses and staff needed a break. He also looked tired.
“Each day, we are reaching our limits,” he said. “Fortunately, we have an incredible team that continues to find solutions each day to add capacity and problem solve in real-time. That’s not just us; that’s University Medical Center and HCA hospitals as well.
“It’s a very, very challenging situation right now. We continue to see more COVID patients, which leads to more hospitalizations, which leads to more ICU stays. At some point, we need to break that trend.”
And even though the treatment of the disease has advanced and more patients are recovering, the average stay for a COVID-19 patient is about 10 days.
On Thursday, the day after I spoke with Tejeda, the city announced 1,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a new daily high. What happened?
“Nobody knows for certain,” Tejeda said. “There are a lot of theories out there. It is probably too far after Labor Day to be directly connected to the holiday.”
“Of course there is the thought that there continue to be places that people are going to socialize, and that’s spreading the coronavirus. There is also the issue of Juárez and what is happening there.
“And then there is the other piece that says maybe El Pasoans have COVID fatigue and are not masking and distancing as much. From people we have talked to, that seems to be legitimate. People have grown tired of doing that, but we need to get back to it.
“The other day I was talking to my mother, she lives in Kansas, and she said that my sister was going to come visit her. I reminded her to wear a mask. Her response was, “But mijo that’s your sister. I don’t need to wear a mask.”
“Yes, you do. The virus doesn’t know the difference between family and friend or stranger. So that may be a factor, too.”
Whatever the reason for the surge, The Hospitals of Providence on Wednesday had 257 COVID-19 patients and Tejeda said the current pace was not sustainable.
“No health care system in our country could sustain a surge like this for a prolonged period of time,” he said. “We need to break this trend in the next week or two.”
El Paso hospitals have scoured the country for nurses and other health care workers. As of Wednesday, a total of 167 “rapid response nurses” had arrived at Providence, some recruited by Providence and others provided by the state, Tejeda said.
“A portion of those nurses are being used to backfill staff who have either tested positive or their family members have tested positive so they need to stay home,” he said. “The other portion allows us to expand capacity in our hospitals.”
At a news conference Thursday, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said that the state has sent 325 nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors to El Paso and “more are on their way.” He also urged El Pasoans to stay home when possible, have one person shop for groceries and only leave for essential items.
Towards the end of the interview, I asked Tejeda what support they needed from the community.
“I hear people wonder if masking really helps,” he said. “Sometimes I hear people question whether the pandemic is real. What I never hear, though, are comments like that after somebody or their loved one is hospitalized with COVID-19. Those comments go away entirely.
“Instead, they become requests to be with their family members in that very scary moment. They become questions about how long the recovery is going to be. Will they get their sense of taste back? When will they be able to breathe like they did before?
“People need to put themselves in the shoes of physicians. I’d like them to be able to walk alongside our physicians, our respiratory therapists, our nurses on any given day and see just how hard those teams are working to keep up with the influx of patients.
“They are working as hard as they can. They are growing tired. They need a break, and the best thing we can do right now is reduce the demand coming from the community.
“The best way to do that is what we always know to be true: masking, hand-washing, distancing. Those might not be the best solutions in the future, but they are the best we have right now.”
It was a sobering interview. With much of the fight against the highly infectious virus happening inside the walls of hospitals – by necessity, isolated from the rest of the community – it was an important reminder of the sacrifices being made by so many during the pandemic.
The full interview is posted online at ElPasoInc.com.
