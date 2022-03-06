I distinctly remember making an appointment several years ago for one of my children with a pediatric specialist. I handed the receptionist the pile of paperwork and she handed me a paper with the appointment date – three months away. It wasn’t a particularly exotic specialty, but there were only two such doctors in the region.
Many El Pasoans have stories of long waits to see a doctor or having to travel for diagnosis and treatment. There have long been significant health disparities here. That became painfully apparent when COVID-19 first surged in the borderland, and, as in many Hispanic communities across the country, El Pasoans were harmed by the coronavirus at higher rates.
They are trends that are very hard to reverse and stretch back decades, which is why it’s so encouraging to see the needle begin to move, although there is still a long way to go. The growth of El Paso’s health care sector is easily one of, if not the, most important developments in the city over the past decade and why we do so much reporting on it.
Besides improving the health of the community, the growth of the health sector, including new hospitals and schools, is also creating opportunities for El Pasoans to pursue careers they couldn’t before, many of which are in fields that pay well above El Paso’s low median income.
After the El Pasoan of the Year luncheon on Wednesday, I interviewed Dr. Richard Lange, this year’s honoree and president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. We chatted for about 20 minutes, and the video will be posted to the El Paso Inc. YouTube channel this week. (If you’d like to see us do more video or audio interviews, let me know.)
It’s also worth noting that if you want to hear more from Lange, the cardiologist also co-hosts a medical podcast with a national following. When it launched in the mid-2000s, it was the first medical podcast. The latest iteration is called TT HealthWatch.
A lot has changed since he arrived in El Paso in 2014 to helm the budding health sciences center.
A decade ago, there were 1,191 physicians in El Paso County, according to the most recent data published by the Texas Medical Board. As of January, there were 1,681 – a 41% increase.
The Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing opened in its new building on the Texas Tech campus in 2015. About 90% of its graduates stay in El Paso, Lange says. The region’s nursing shortage, compared to the rest of the state, has been cut from about 20% to 8%, he estimates.
The $85 million Medical Sciences Building II opened last year with laboratory space and classrooms.
And, most recently, the new dental school welcomed its first 40 students in July. More than 30% of the dental school’s inaugural class are Hispanic.
I was surprised to learn from Lange that roughly half of all El Pasoans have never seen a dentist. He said he was one of the students’ first patients, getting a chipped tooth fixed at the 130-chair oral health clinic that provides low-cost dental care to the community.
In the meantime, El Paso’s private health networks have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new facilities and programs. A new hospital opened in Northwest El Paso in 2016. And El Paso Children’s opened in 2012.
The nonprofit children’s hospital estimates it has helped to reduce the number of people who have to seek care outside the region for pediatric subspecialty and surgical care by 80%.
Although El Paso still has a long way to go to catch up with the rest of Texas and the nation, it’s encouraging to see decades of health disparities begin to be reversed.
