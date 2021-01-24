Getting to Thailand is hard in the best of times, separated from El Paso by more than 8,500 miles, 22 hours of flight time and 14 time zones.
Now it’s much harder. But for a while it was impossible, and we were just happy to be able to travel at all when the Thai government cracked the door open for adopting families a couple of months ago.
It has been an adventure getting to Bangkok, where my wife, 10-year-old and I have been in quarantine in a hotel room on the 29th floor of a high-rise since Jan. 11. We are here for about a month to adopt our fourth child, a process we began about 2 years ago.
Thailand has so far avoided the worst of the pandemic, recording fewer than 13,000 COVID-19 cases – total – since the pandemic began and 70 deaths. The Thai government is serious about preventing those entering the country from bringing COVID-19 with them. The restrictions and requirements are numerous and change quickly.
There are a limited number of approved flights to Thailand. And as we learned seven days before our scheduled departure, it’s not uncommon for airlines to abruptly drop routes — entire international routes, not just individual flights — without notifying passengers, who are left to rebook everything.
That changed our arrival by one day, impacting all of the other delicately choreographed quarantine and adoption deadlines and requiring a last-minute update to the certificate of entry.
You must also have a visa. You must have a fit-to-fly certificate, which is essentially a letter from a doctor saying you are, well, fit to fly. You must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of your flight’s departure. That one is tricky, because it must be an RT-PCR test and the results must say it’s an RT-PCR test and include the time and date.
All of your documentation is checked by the airline at the airport before you head to the gate. If anything is incorrect or missing, your flight takes off without you.
In Thailand, the airport was mostly empty and passengers were watched closely as we were ushered through a temperature and symptom check by workers in full PPE, then through immigration, customs and into a private van to our hotel. Our luggage was disinfected before being brought to our room as our temperature and blood pressure were taken by PPE-wearing hospital staff at makeshift tables in the parking garage.
Visitors to Thailand must quarantine for 14 days, which is done through the ASQ (alternative state quarantine) process at select hotels approved by the Thai government.
Every day, we select one of four food options for each meal through an app. And three times a day a PPE-clad hotel employee places our food on a chair outside of our door and rings the bell. We don’t actually see them – just hear rustling as they hurry away.
We are required to submit our temperatures through an app to a Thai hospital twice a day. We also have to test negative for COVID-19 twice during quarantine.
On Jan. 19, we received yellow wristbands that indicate our first COVID-19 test was negative. We can now spend 1 hour a day in the outdoor pool area on the seventh floor during the designated yellow-band hours with other yellow-band wearers.
Interestingly, any person confirmed to have the virus in Thailand, no matter the severity of their symptoms, is hospitalized until they test negative, twice.
Life in quarantine is a bit like Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” but without the excitement and murder, as we pass the time by observing Bangkok life through our room’s panoramic window.
While the entry requirements have hurt Thailand’s important tourism industry, they have also contributed to the country’s low infection and death rate. Of course, it’s not all good. The pandemic has shined a spotlight on the country’s illegal gambling dens, prostitution and, especially, illegal labor smuggling, where many of Thailand’s COVID-19 cases have originated.
In the past, I’ve written more about the emotional aspects of adoption. Here I’ll just say, as with most things involving human relationships, it’s extraordinarily complicated.
There is too much injustice in this world, and no person, much less a child, should have to experience the profound loss that every adoption begins with. It’s hard to grasp until you see the pain in the face of a child as he or she loses everything familiar and secure in a single plane trip.
Yet, there is also hope and love – so much love.
On Jan. 26, we become a family of six.
I’m posting some of our adventure on Instagram. You can find me @robbygray915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.