As a former foreign correspondent and bureau chief for The Associated Press with experience in Eastern Europe, I have followed with great interest the situation with respect to Russia and Ukraine.
It reminds of something similar that occurred in 1979 when the then Warsaw Pact, led by the Soviet Union, was growing its nuclear capability. Particularly threatening for Western Europe were bombers and short range missiles capable of carrying theater nuclear weapons.
NATO, worried by the buildup, offered Moscow an ultimatum that became known as the Twin Track Decision – agree to limits on weapons; or, NATO will match you development for development and dollar for dollar.
This was a time of tension, and there was concern that Russian tanks would roll through West Germany’s Fulda Gap. It left many in West Germany thinking about escape routes and stockpiling food, water and gasoline. The Soviet Union backed down and agreed to arms reduction and limits.
And things have been relatively calm for more than 40 years – until Putin’s Russia began growing a possible invasion force now said to number over 150,000 that pretty much surrounds Ukraine. Putin seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and much of Donbas province bordering Russia, so there was good reason to worry.
Why is Putin doing this? He says he is responding to threats to Russia’s security by the growing westernization of former Soviet bloc nations, especially those that have joined NATO and the European Union.
That is purely a smokescreen for domestic consumption. Putin knows full well that NATO is no threat to Russia. Democracies do not make war on their neighbors.
Putin also makes a big deal out of guaranteeing Ukraine never joins NATO. That too is just smoke. NATO rules prohibit membership to any nation with an ongoing territorial dispute. As long as Putin holds disputed territories in Ukraine, he could use NATO’s own rules to block Ukraine from becoming a member.
So what’s really driving Putin? I believe it is that he does not want another country tied to the West and its values on the Russian border. He can’t stand the idea of another neighboring country, with a language close to Russian, that embraces democracy, free speech and tolerates opposition that will spread what are to him very dangerous ideas. That would make him look almost as bad as he is.
Meantime with very little risk he has almost the entirety of the Western world coming to his door, pleading for him not to invade Ukraine. It is embarrassing he has been able to put the West in this position, but Putin knows full well there is no appetite for going to war to save Ukraine if he does invade.
So he has been testing the waters for a possible invasion and probably ran into a lot more opposition than he expected, with foreign intelligence agencies trumpeting every possible move before he makes it.
My hope is that he will decide against invading Ukraine because the price he would pay by being shut off from the free world’s economies will be too high. But I also think that had he been met with lukewarm opposition and a fragmented response from NATO, he very likely would have invaded Ukraine, just as he did Donbas and Crimea.
Unfortunately for him, his actions have brought the NATO countries closer together than at any time in years.
