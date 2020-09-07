So here I am supposedly having made a living and career using grammatical rules I should have learned in school years ago. Alas, some of those rules remain elusive even after all this time. Occasionally I have to resort to asking our resident grammarian, Inc. Editor Robby Gray, whether it is “which” or “that.”
I still have to think about who and whom, and those are just for starters. What about commas? Most people use too many of them and it is hard to get them out of beginning reporters. (I tell them there are only two times to use a comma. The first is at the end of an introductory phrase. The second is that in just about all other cases the commas travel in pairs, setting off clauses.)
So it was a delight to run across what I am about to share with you, which provides a funny and instructive look at the rules we were supposed to learn in school. I shared them with the staff here and I hope you find them as entertaining and helpful as they did.
A dangling participle walks into a bar. Enjoying a cocktail and chatting with the bartender, the evening passes pleasantly.
A bar was walked into by the passive voice.
An oxymoron walked into a bar, and the silence was deafening.
Two quotation marks walk into a “bar.”
A malapropism walks into a bar, looking for all intensive purposes like a wolf in cheap clothing, muttering epitaphs and casting dispersions on his magnificent other, who takes him for granite.
Hyperbole totally rips into this insane bar and absolutely destroys everything.
A question mark walks into a bar?
A non sequitur walks into a bar. In a strong wind, even turkeys can fly.
Papyrus and Comic Sans walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Get out – we don’t serve your type.”
A mixed metaphor walks into a bar, seeing the handwriting on the wall but hoping to nip it in the bud.
A comma splice walks into a bar, it has a drink and then leaves.
Three intransitive verbs walk into a bar. They sit. They converse. They depart.
A synonym strolls into a tavern.
At the end of the day, a cliché walks into a bar – fresh as a daisy, cute as a button, and sharp as a tack.
A run-on sentence walks into a bar it starts flirting. With a cute little sentence fragment.
Falling slowly, softly falling, the chiasmus collapses to the bar floor.
A figure of speech literally walks into a bar and ends up getting figuratively hammered.
An allusion walks into a bar, despite the fact that alcohol is its Achilles heel.
The subjunctive would have walked into a bar, had it only known.
A misplaced modifier walks into a bar owned a man with a glass eye named Ralph.
The past, present, and future walked into a bar. It was tense.
A dyslexic walks into a bra.
A verb walks into a bar, sees a beautiful noun, and suggests they conjugate. The noun declines.
A simile walks into a bar, as parched as a desert.
A gerund and an infinitive walk into a bar, drinking to forget.
A hyphenated word and a non-hyphenated word walk into a bar and the bartender nearly chokes on the irony.
An Oxford comma walks into a bar where it spends the evening watching the television getting drunk and smoking cigars.
