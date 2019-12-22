Back in the day, before things turned ugly in Mexico, a trip across the border was standard drill among the many things to which the Sun Bowl host committee treated visiting team members.
In addition to Tony Lama boots and other swag, players were taken to Juárez and had a chance to participate in a mock bullfighting event involving calves. It was all good fun and no animals were injured. This kind of over-the-top effort helped El Paso and the Sun Bowl gain a reputation as a community that went all out for the bowl teams and visitors. It also helped CBS to continue with the bowl as the longest running televised sporting event after the Master’s.
Alas, since 2007 the Juárez visit has gone the way of the Sun Bowl Coaches Luncheon that used to be held shortly after the team rosters were announced. And, for other reasons mostly involving efficiencies, El Paso has lost the Sun Bowl Team Luncheon, a big program at the Civic Center involving players, bands, coaches and TV personalities.
The latter event was hosted by the Rotary Club of El Paso with proceeds supporting the Region 19 Head Start Christmas party at the Coliseum for 4,000 underprivileged kids.
In hopes of restoring another signature event to this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, and restoring some funding for the children’s Christmas party, the Rotary Club of El Paso has teamed with the Sun Bowl and Topgolf for the following event:
On Dec. 26, the day the players arrive, the teams will be taken in turn to Topgolf where the Rotary Club has rented 34 bays – an entire deck – in the three-story facility.
The teams will arrive in two shifts, and three players will be allocated to each Topgolf booth along with three El Pasoans who would like to play golf with the three players. Topgolf says it has cooked up a special competition among the booths.
Organizers do not want the teams together so the first group of players is scheduled to arrive at 5 p.m. and be there for an hour and a half, followed by the second team at around 6:30 p.m.
A full dinner buffet begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a snack and dessert buffet later in the evening. A cash bar also is available.
If you would like to play Topgolf with three visiting football players from Arizona or Florida State, Rotary still has a few unsold bay sponsorships. Hosting a bay for three hours including the buffet is $1,000, which includes the three players and three golfers of the sponsor’s choice. Or sponsors can change out their three choices for the second team.
Non-golfers are welcome. Tickets for observers, to include the buffet, are $75.
If you would like in on this event call Arlene Carreon at the Rotary Club of El Paso office: 915-833-6616.