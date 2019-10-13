Think of a great city and you can probably think of a park it is known for: Central Park in New York City, Hyde Park in London, Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Zilker Park in Austin and many, many others.
The urban parks are all magical in their own way, but I think it’s safe to say none are as vast, wild and mountainous as El Paso’s.
At 24,000 acres, Franklin Mountains State Park is the largest urban wilderness park in the U.S. Up in those mountains in the center of the city it’s amazing how quickly and completely you can escape the city. And fall is a great time for hiking here in the desert, whether in the Franklins or the many other great hiking spots around the city.
Last year, I asked three park rangers to share their favorite trails. This year, I reached out to the folks at Celebration of Our Mountains, an annual event with more than 40 events spanning August to November.
They were generous enough to share their favorite area hikes.
Eric Kappus
President, Celebration of Our Mountains
Favorite hike? The dinosaur tracks at Cerro de Cristo Rey
Why? Cerro de Cristo Rey has hundreds of dinosaur footprints from the Cretaceous period. El Paso used to be the beach, and iguanodons, hadrosaurs, ankylosaurs and the carnivores (theropods) waded around in the lagoon.
Best time to hike? Mornings when the sun is low
Difficulty? Very easy
Length? There are 4.5 miles of trails at the dinosaur tracks, but I always walk the same loop, which is about 1.5 miles.
Trailhead? Cristo Rey Road, Sunland Park
AJ
Volunteer
Favorite hike? Aztec Ridge trail, also called Episcopal trail
Why? It has some of the most spectacular views in the Franklin Mountains. Between Mundys gap and Anthony’s nose, the mountains do not look like much from down below. When you are on that ridge, you see sheer cliffs from one side and rocky steep valleys on the other. You can see both sides of the city.
Best time to hike? Early morning, as soon as the park opens. The ridge has no shade, and there can be a lot of wind.
Difficulty? This is a difficult hike. It has some steep areas where you have to be careful moving, and there is no good way down except to complete the trail.
Length? Length is about 4 miles, and it is a loop.
Trailhead? I use the Aztec Caves parking area in the Tom Mays Unit.
Carol Brown
Volunteer
Favorite hike? Northern Pass Loop hike
Why? It is a hike along the foothills, then up and over Northern Pass and into Hitt Canyon. There is nice scenery that makes for a good morning hike. Plus you get to hike in two states: The trail starts in New Mexico, crosses into Texas, and back into New Mexico.
Best time to hike? September through May
Difficulty? Easy to moderate
Length? 5 miles, takes about 4 hours including breaks
Trailhead? South side of N.M. 404 (Anthony Gap) between I-10 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Celebration of Our Mountains continues this weekend, Oct. 19-20. Events include a bilingual hike in Resler Canyon, a walk through historic Concordia Cemetery and an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of dinosaurs.
