Like many El Pasoans, my wife and I received something unpleasant in our mailbox last week. Appraisal notices blew in on the brown April winds, and El Pasoans everywhere cringed.
The appraisal of my house, like many others in El Paso, has gone up. Don’t let the tax collector know I said this, but, honestly, I think our appraisal is fair. Home values have gone up in my neighborhood, which is great. I love that our neighborhood is thriving, and property values are increasing.
That said, I hope local taxing entities will not use rising property appraisals as cover to grow their budgets while claiming not to raise taxes. Instead, they should lower tax rates to provide relief to El Pasoans who, like other Americans, face rising costs pretty much everywhere.
The pandemic did trigger a sharp drop in sales tax revenues, but they recovered quickly and are now surging in Texas. In addition, local governments have received a flood of relief funds from the federal government. They aren’t short on cash.
Watch out for this move: Elected officials who blame rising tax bills on rising property values. We’re not raising the tax rate, so we’re not raising taxes, the argument goes.
That’s not true. What you pay the school district, city, county or other local taxing entities is based on the taxable value of your property and the tax rate. As property values skyrocket, so do tax bills and the revenue collected by taxing entities. That’s a tax increase.
Unless they decide to lower their tax rates, their budgets will swell, along with many El Pasoans’ tax bills. And the jump in appraised values comes on top of a jump in property valuations last year.
There is some relief. In Texas, the appraised value of a homestead may not increase more than 10% a year. And if a taxing entity’s property tax revenue increases by more than 3.5%, a rollback election is triggered. In that case, voters get to decide whether they want a tax increase.
It will be interesting to watch what elected officials do in response to soaring property appraisals. El Pasoans are paying more in rent, more for housing, more for food, for gas, for cars, for education, for health care – more for most everything – and the last thing they need right now is to pay more in taxes.
You can protest the appraised value of your property online at epcad.org. The deadline to file is May 16 or 30 days from the date on your Notice of Appraised Value.
It’s also a good idea to check to make sure you have all the exemptions you qualify for. Information and forms are online at epcad.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.