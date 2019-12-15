WinterFest in Downtown is one of my new favorite holiday traditions. Now in its fourth year, it’s grown into a truly delightful family outing (or romantic evening).
Festivities, which center on San Jacinto Plaza, run to Jan. 5, so there is plenty of time to check it out. More information is at epwinterfest.com.
We first went to WinterFest three years ago. Guiding my then six-year-old son around the outdoor skating rink – and rushing afterward into the “warming tent” to thaw with other frozen desert dwellers – was a highlight.
Now nine years old, the first thing my son said when we neared the festivities was, “Why are there so many people?” He is a firm believer in all silence being filled with sound and all space being filled with people. And he couldn’t have been happier that San Jacinto Plaza was filled with both.
We used the city’s new Park915 app to find street parking, which is free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays. The app is supposed to show where empty spaces are but wasn’t always accurate. Even so, it was easy to find parking, and we found a spot four blocks away. (There are parking garages next to San Jacinto Plaza where parking can be had for $5-$10.)
The days of not being able to find food in Downtown at night are over, and the Downtown Management District has compiled a helpful list of eateries near San Jacinto Plaza that are open for dinner, everything from fine dining to casual cafés. There are at least 15 to choose from – nearly all local establishments.
We grabbed pizza-by-the-slice at The Pizza Joint and then strolled to San Jacinto Plaza as it got dark. It’s filled with lights, from the top of the tallest trees to the bottom of the oversized present and ornament decorations.
But all of the holiday glitz is just a stage for the best part of WinterFest: the people. San Jacinto Plaza was filled with a melange of people from all walks of life and both sides of the border – all enjoying something common, together.
It’s as good a place as any to absorb everyday El Paso.
People sped by on the new electric scooters that can be rented Downtown, they reached up into food trucks for elote in a cup, churros rellenos and even German bratwurst, and rested on every sitting surface. They gathered in front of the outdoor stage to watch holiday and cultural performances by area schools and community groups.
Lines formed at the most popular photo spots as families and couples hunted for the perfect insta-worthy photo.
WinterFest kicks off every year with the Celebration of Lights parade, but we haven’t had the courage to fight the crowds. This year, more than 65,000 people packed Downtown for the parade and tree lighting. We waited a couple of weeks before going.
WinterFest includes many events, including free holiday movies. (The next one is “It’s A Wonderful Life,” which will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22.) Friday evenings there is live music at the skating rink, and the El Paso Library is hosting holiday crafts and story time.
My favorite moment that Saturday was standing in Pioneer Plaza as people streamed through. Turning, you can see the Plaza Theatre, its glowing marquee advertising a showing of the “Nutcracker,” the restored Anson Mills building and then the white glow of San Jacinto Plaza behind it.
The lights were on inside the historic Plaza Hotel, providing a sneak peek of its renovated interior. Next to it, construction continues on a five-level parking garage. Turning, you can see the strings of lights and archway that now mark the historic stretch of El Paso Street known as the Paseo de Las Luces. The Hotel Paso del Norte, which is under renovation, and the pathway to the skating rink lined with temporary holiday shops complete the circle.
I’m probably overselling it at this point, but it was a nice evening. Merry Christmas!